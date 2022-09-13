Kerry’s Fourth XI snatch second place in Munster Division 4

MCU DIVISON 4

Saturday saw the final match of the season in Munster's new lower division, a contest between Clare 2nd XI and Kerry’s 4th XI in a battle to claim second place in the final Division 4 standings. And it was Kerry who squeezed home by just one wicket to claim that second position in the Division 4 table. Clare batted first and opener Shafiq Bajwa top-scored with 36, but he got little support as Kerry bowlers closed out the visitors innings for a shaky 107.

Michael Picket did the most damage for Kerry taking 3 wickets for 13 runs off just 3 overs. But Kerry's win was not without drama. Although Brian Hehir and Jonathan Boulding got the home squad off to a healthy start with 16 each, four of the home teams batting line up failed to score at all. Luckily, Captain Gary Picket steadied the ship to see his side over the line with an unbeaten 33. Kerry finished on 108 for 9, winning by one wicket.

Clare 2nd XI: 107a.o. lost to Kerry 4th XI: 108 for 9, by 1 wicket.

MCU DIVISION 1

It was the home team who that the toss at the Marydyke on Saturday, so Kerry 2nds would have been pleased with their performance in the field in restricting the Lee-siders to 178 for 9 from the full 45 overs. Opener Niall Donnelly (33) and lower order batsman Jaeden Searra (35) were the top scorers for Cork County, but although three other batters got more than 20 on the board, Kerry consistently took wickets at critical moments and kept the home side’s scoring rate well under control.

Ajith Thanathan bowled with great economy for Kerry, returning 8-0-23-3 and Usman But, the younger of two brothers (playing together on this occasion) also took 3 wickets conceding only 27 runs from his 7 overs.

But Kerry 2nds have struggled all season to get off the bottom of the MCU Division 1 table, and yet again, though they ran County close, they couldn't find that extra gear to get themselves over the winning line. Qassim (the older Butt brother) top scored with a fine 46, but Asadullah Raza (33) was the only other Kerry batter to make a useful contribution.

Kerry, all out for 173, fell just 5 runs short of their target; agonisingly close, but unfortunately, close wins no points. Rob Duggan was the decisive factor in the home team’s victory taking 4 wickets for 32, and that in addition to the 21 he scored earlier in the Cork innings.

Cork County 2nd XI: 178 for 9, beat County Kerry 2nd XI: 173 a.o. by 5 runs.