Kerry’s decision to bat first backfires as Ballyspallen outclass them in All-Ireland National Cup

On yet another June day which felt more like October, Kerry opted to bat first against the visitors from Ballyspallen, whose home ground is situated just a couple of kilometres from Limavaddy in county Derry. They travelled south on Saturday, and took an overnight in Tralee to recover from their eight-hour journey before the second round Irish National Cup match at The Spa.

That turned out to be a good plan for the visitors, whereas Kerry's decision to bat first on Sunday backfired very quickly. Openers Alam Morshed and Tabish Ali rattled 9 off the first over but then fell in quick succession, as did Josh Udin and Imran Pathan soon after. At the end of the 10th over of the allotted 40, Kerry were looking fragile on 31 for 4 after Ballyspallen pro, Dimuth Perera dismissed Pathan for a duck with a brilliant run out.