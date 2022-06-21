Kerry’s decision to bat first backfires as Ballyspallen outclass them in All-Ireland National Cup

Premium
On yet another June day which felt more like October, Kerry opted to bat first against the visitors from Ballyspallen, whose home ground is situated just a couple of kilometres from Limavaddy in county Derry. They travelled south on Saturday, and took an overnight in Tralee to recover from their eight-hour journey before the second round Irish National Cup match at The Spa.
That turned out to be a good plan for the visitors, whereas Kerry's decision to bat first on Sunday backfired very quickly. Openers Alam Morshed and Tabish Ali rattled 9 off the first over but then fell in quick succession, as did Josh Udin and Imran Pathan soon after. At the end of the 10th over of the allotted 40, Kerry were looking fragile on 31 for 4 after Ballyspallen pro, Dimuth Perera dismissed Pathan for a duck with a brilliant run out.
Skipper Khurram Iqbal joined Awais Saghir, steadily they set about the process of rebuilding, they put on 64 together, but it was tough going. Awais compiled a defiant half century, 64 off 68 balls while Khurram smacked 23.
Ballyspallen put on a display of bowling discipline and slick ground fielding, so every run Kerry made came hard earned. But late contributions from Owais Gohar (28) and Mohsin Taj (17) helped Kerry to cross the double hundred mark finishing on 201 for 9 from their 40 overs. Stu Kennedy (8-1-24-3) returned the best bowling figures for the visitors. In the context of their shambolic first ten overs, Kerry's total was a spirited response, but whether 201 was defendable was a different matter entirely.
As Ballyspallen set about their run chase they also lost wickets early, but at the half-way drinks break Ballyspallen were on 109 for 4 compared to Kerry, who were on 78 for 4 at the same stage. Frankly, the visitors were always ahead of the modest run-rate-required, they showed much more hunger to ease the ball into empty spaces in the near field, regularly sprinting quick singles with ease and confidence.
The star of the show was Dimuth Perera, who smacked seven 6s and seven 4s in his total of 97 off 59 balls. And although he fell so frustratingly close to a century, his contribution was unarguably the decisive factor in the match. When Perera went (caught Yaqoob bowled Tabish), Kerry's spirits rose and they bagged a flurry of late wickets.
Ballyspallen were not to be denied, they stuck to their plan of running as many singles as possible, only taking the boundary option on balls that were asking to be punished. That game-plan worked perfectly, and though there was considerable tension in the final overs as Kerry threatened a fight-back, the visitors hit their target with 17 balls remaining and two wickets in hand.
Ballyspallen now go forward to the quarter-finals of the Clear Currency Irish National Cup.
Kerry 1st XI: 201 for 9, lost to Ballyspallen 1st XI: 202 for 8, by 2 wickets.