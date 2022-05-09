Kerry’s 2nd team struggle for rhythm as they lose at home to Midleton by three wickets, but 3rd team beat Clonmel

Kerry's 3rd team beat Clonmel at the weekend but their 2nd and 4th teams lost to Midleton and Limerick Blasters respectively

Munster Cricket Division 1

Kerry squads continue to search for their rhythm at their home venue in The Spa as the 2nd XI (on this occasion) again failed to use their full allotment of overs. Hosting Midleton 2 on Saturday it was Prakhar Sarin who did the main damage for the visitors finishing with an outstanding bowling return of 9.1 overs 5 wickets for 38 runs.

Kerry had opted to bat first but never really settled, and that was probably thanks to too many batsman looking for boundaries before they were really set. Sohaib Chuhan (20) and Majid Yousuf (17) were the only contributions of note as Kerry were dismissed for 119. Bowled out in 32 overs of 45 available, suggests that Kerry maybe struggling to reassess their tactics after two years of T20 cricket where urgency really is at a premium.

In reply Midleton 2nd XI were never really under pressure, and though none of the individual batters passed 20, five got into double figures and built partnerships as they did so. They strolled past their target in 33 overs, pretty much the same tempo as Kerry, but crucially with three wickets in hand.

Kerry 2nd XI: 119 a.o. lost to Midleton 2nd XI: 120 for 7, by 3 wickets.

Munster Cricket Division 2

It fell to Kerry 3rd XI on Sunday to save Kerry Cricket Clubs blushes, travelling to Clonmel and bringing home some precious winning points. Skipper Prince Thomas (27) laid a foundation, Majid Yousuf top-scored with 30 and Farooq added another handy 24 as Kerry compiled an unglamorous total of 137.

In the Clonmel reply, Barath compiled a brisk and industrious 30, with only one boundary 4, but the home squad lost wickets too often. Brian Andrew and Majid both picked up 3 wickets to keep the home side under pressure.

From the Kerry point of view this season, the bowlers have been found wanting on too many occasions, but on Sunday they came up trumps. Clonmel scored quickly, but failed to build partnerships; their cricket was positive, but they fell just three runs short in the 32nd over handing Kerry a much needed victory.

Kerry 3rd XI: 137 for 9. beat U.C. Clonmel 1st XI: 134 a.o., by 3 runs.

Munster Cricket Division 3

Kerry 4th XI took on Limerick Blasters 3rd squad at Crokers Oval, Adare on Saturday in anther low scoring encounter. Standing head and shoulders above his Kerry team mates, Libin Philip hit a fluent 57 off 68 balls including five 4s and a 6. For the home squad, wickets were widely shared amongst The Blasters’ bowlers as they wound up the Kerry innings for 120 in 37 overs.

During the run chase, Libin completed a fine all-round performance by taking 2 wickets for only 19 runs off 8 overs, but although Ritchie Rutland also chipped in with two wickets Blasters eased pass the total with eight overs to spare and four wickets in hand.

Kerry 4th XI: 120 a.o. lost to Limerick Blasters 3rd XI: 122 for 6, by 4 wickets.