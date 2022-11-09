Kerry U9 girls team take bronze at Munster cross-country championships

Maria Murnane (Kenmare) and Noelle Dillon (Lios Tuathail) who won individual medals in U17 girls at the Munster cross country championships at Limerick Racecouse last weekend Photo by David Kissane

The Munster Juvenile uneven age, Junior and Senior cross country championships were held at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday, November 6.

The Under 9 girls team won the bronze county medals with fine running from Seoda Collins (Tralee Harriers) who was eighth overall and Sianna O’Sullivan (Iveragh) who was 11th. Aoileann Foley (Iveragh), Erin Wallace (Tralee Harriers), Lucy Devane (Killarney Valley) and Niamh County (Iveragh) completed the team.

In the Under 9 boys race, the first Kerry athlete across the line was Christopher Wynton (Iveragh) in seventh place. Hannah Redican (Tralee Harriers) finished ninth in the Under 11 girls race.

Other individual medals went to Noel O’Neill (Kenmare) who was sixth in Under 13 boys, Meabh O’Connor 12th in Under 15 girls, Maria Murnane (Kenmare) fourth in Under 17 girls, Noelle Dillon (Lios Tuathail) sixth in Under 17 girls and Oisín Lynch (Killarney Valley) seventh in Under 17 boys.

All top 12 finishers qualify for a place on the Munster team at the national finals in a few weeks time.

In the Junior men’s race Jack O’Leary finished in 11th place and in the Senior men’s race Tim O’Connor (An Riocht) was the county’s top finisher in 16th position overall. Team mates Karol Makarewicz and Stephen Moore were 27th and 29th respectively.