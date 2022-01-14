Kerry Sports Academy to host round of Irish Wheelchair Basketball League this weekend

The Kerry Sports Academy will host round 3 of the Irish Wheelchair Basketball Senior League this weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The IWA Sport Irish Wheelchair Basketball Senior League season continues this weekend at the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee.

Kingdom Wheelblasters host Round 3 of the Senior League, while there is also the clash of Rebel Wheelers (Cork) and Clonaslee WBC (Laois) in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final with the winners going through to face Killester WBC (Dublin) in the final.

The action gets underway at 10am as hosts, Kingdom Wheelblasters (Kerry), go up against Limerick Celtics (Limerick) in a Munster derby.

At 12.30, fresh from their National Cup semi-final win, Killester WBC play North East Thunder(Louth).

At 3pm Rebel Wheelers face Clonaslee WBC in the National Cup semi-final, a game that doubles up as a Senior League fixture.

Killester WBC currently top the table on scoring difference ahead of Kingdom Wheelblasters following two games played.

Rebel Wheelers currently sit in fourth place winning their only game so far. North East Thunder occupy fifth, Limerick Celtics are in sixth with Clonaslee WBC in ninth (all having played one game each).