Kerry runners win provincial team medals at National Cross-country Championships in Donegal

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Club in Donegal was the setting for the 123.ie National Cross-country Championships for Junior, Senior and Even Age Juvenile athletes on Sunday where Ciara Moore (Star of the Laune) claimed the first individual medal of the day, finishing 12th in the U-12 girls race, and scoring on the Munster provincial team who won silver medals.

Next to run was Isaac Vickers from Farranfore Maine Valley in the U-14 boys event. He finished in an excellent 18th place overall and also won a silver medal as part of the Munster team. Dan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) finished 31st in the same event.

Competing a year out of age, in the U-16 boys, was Kenmare’s Seamus O’Donoghue who crossed the line in 12th position to win an individual medal and also pick up a gold medal as part of the Munster team. This was a great achievement for this young athlete, coming so soon after the tragic loss of his father.

Seamus’s brother Kieran put in a gutsy performance in the U-18 boys race, also competing a year out of age, to finish in 59th place overall. In a heavily stacked Junior Men’s race, Oisin Murray (An Riocht) crossed the line in 17th place.

Meanwhile, the 33rd British and Irish Masters Cross-country International Championship took place in Santry, Dublin last Saturday week, where An Riocht runners Niamh O’Sullivan, Sharon Cahill, Majella Diskin and Kevin Griffin were competing in their country’s colours. Niamh O’Sullivan took silver in the W60 race, Sharon Cahill finished sixth in the W55 race, Majella Diskin was fifth in the W65 event, and all scoring valuable points for the Irish team and winning team medals. Kevin Griffin was third overall in the M60 age group.