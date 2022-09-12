Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry road-racers threatened by race saboteurs at Antrim event in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Ballyduff racer Anthony O’Carroll alleges southern racers were threatened not to take to the track, while oil and tacks were found on racing circuit

Ballyduff racer Anthony O'Caroll found himself in the centre of an unusual sequence of events in Antrim last weekend Photo by Tony Quinlivan Expand

Close

Ballyduff racer Anthony O'Caroll found himself in the centre of an unusual sequence of events in Antrim last weekend Photo by Tony Quinlivan

Ballyduff racer Anthony O'Caroll found himself in the centre of an unusual sequence of events in Antrim last weekend Photo by Tony Quinlivan

Ballyduff racer Anthony O'Caroll found himself in the centre of an unusual sequence of events in Antrim last weekend Photo by Tony Quinlivan

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Two Kerry motorcycle racers found themselves at the centre of an alleged act of sabotage at the final road racing event of the year in Antrim at the weekend.

Ballyduff’s Anthony O’Carroll and Ardfert’s Stephen Walsh were two of several riders from the Republic of Ireland who entered last Friday and Saturday’s Antrim 150 in Clough.

Privacy