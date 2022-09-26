Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry riders end the season on a high as Jack O’Grady takes Supersport Cup crown

Darragh Crean just misses out on taking the SuperTwin title

Jack O&rsquo;Grady with his mother Mags, girlfriend Wiktoria Samul, brothers Dean and Alex and father Gerard celebrate Jack&rsquo;s Supersport Cup championship win at Mondello Park on Sunday Photo by Seán Moriarty Expand

Close

Jack O&rsquo;Grady with his mother Mags, girlfriend Wiktoria Samul, brothers Dean and Alex and father Gerard celebrate Jack&rsquo;s Supersport Cup championship win at Mondello Park on Sunday Photo by Seán Moriarty

Jack O’Grady with his mother Mags, girlfriend Wiktoria Samul, brothers Dean and Alex and father Gerard celebrate Jack’s Supersport Cup championship win at Mondello Park on Sunday Photo by Seán Moriarty

Jack O’Grady with his mother Mags, girlfriend Wiktoria Samul, brothers Dean and Alex and father Gerard celebrate Jack’s Supersport Cup championship win at Mondello Park on Sunday Photo by Seán Moriarty

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Kerry riders were in the thick of championship battles across several classes as the Dunlop Masters Irish Superbike season drew to a close at Mondello last weekend.

And while there is only one title making its way to the Kingdom this year, local riders will take plenty of positives away from the County Kildare track.

Privacy