Kerry owners and trainers well placed on end of year lists for race wins and prize money

Tipperary-based Graham Holland sent out 217 winners to easily top the public trainers’ category, and he have won €204,780 with them, to easily top the prize money category as well, but the GRI summary for 2021, as in other years, sees plenty of prominence going to Kerry doggy men and Kerry greyhounds.

Liam Dowling flew the flag brilliantly, as he always does. He was second in the list of owners for prize money won, with €134,560; he was also second in the list of owners for races won, numbering 88. The Ballymacelligott based Dowling was third in the list of races won by public trainers, numbering 99, and three of his greyhounds, Ballymac Merlin (€37,545), Ballymac Wild (€21,095) and Ballymac Kingdom (€17,240) featured in the individual list of greyhounds for prize money won.

Not forgetting Ballymac Rule, the coursing-bred son of Newinn Wonder and Ballymac Town which excited us so much in winning a 325 sweepstake at Tralee Track and quickly followed up by contesting the final of the Lee Strand 550 Sweepstake, won by the Pat McMahon-trained Dromulton Pilot. In that Lee Strand final, back in late May of 2021, Ardfert Rule was attempting to make it a remarkable ten wins on the trot, but he was unable to build up the kind of lead that was required and he finished fourth.

Listowel’s Paddy McElligott features in the list of owners for prize money won, which was €28,390, and his star greyhound, Knocknaboul Syd, won €27,750 of that, while Ballyduff’s Chris Houlihan was not alone fourth in the list of races won by private trainers, on 42, he was also fifth in the list of prize money won by private trainers, on €21,825.

In there, too, in the list of races won by private trainers is Ballyheigue’s Michael A Reidy, a man renowned for the quality of his breeding. His number of victories was 24.

Millstreet’s Donal G O’Mahony is something of an honorary Kerry man and he was third in the list of owners with the most wins, which was 79 – just nine behind Liam Dowling.

O’Mahony’s career wins to date amount to a very impressive 626, but, of course, Liam Dowling is heading for the 1,300 mark. Just how high can these guys go?