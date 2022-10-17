Kerry men Dick Fitzgerald and Moss Keane feature in new book on Irish sporting lives

Renowned Gaelic footballer Dick Fitzgerald, and Irish international rugby player Moss Keane are the two Kerry people who feature in a new book that brings to life 60 figures who, in their individual ways, illustrate the drama and diversity of Irish sporting history.

Irish Sporting Lives (Royal Irish Academy, 2022) is a collection of biographical essays drawn from the Dictionary of Irish Biography and spans 200 years, from the early 19th century. It is edited by Dictionary of Irish Biography researchers Terry Clavin and Turlough O’Riordan, with an introductory essay by Ireland’s foremost sports historian, Professor Paul Rouse of UCD.

The biographies in Irish Sporting Lives encompass serial winners and glorious losers, heroes and villains, role models and rogues, enduring legends and forgotten or overlooked greats, with famed Dr Crokes and Kerry footballer Dick Fitzgerald one of those profiled, along with Currow native Moss Keane, who was a fearsome player on the rugby pitch and a larger than life raconteur off it.

Trailblazing women feature prominently, and their stories highlight the adversity they had to overcome in pursuing their sporting ambitions. As well as those physically engaged in sport, the book also includes sporting founders, promoters, coaches, trainers and organisers. The main disciplines—Gaelic games, soccer, rugby, athletics, horse racing and boxing—are well represented, but so too are minority sports such as croquet, cricket, tennis and hockey.

Dick Fitzgerald (1882–1930) was one of the first stars of Gaelic football and is considered the greatest player of his generation. Fitzgerald hailed from Killarney, and was educated there as well as in Limerick and Cork. He played with the famous Dr Crokes club and appeared in Kerry’s first ever All-Ireland football championship side in 1903 (played in 1905). He won five All Ireland titles and his popular book, How to Play Gaelic Football, remains a fascinating snapshot of how the game was then played. Fitzgerald was a coach, selector and administrator and supported removing the GAA ban on foreign games. His political career during the first quarter of the twentieth century gives an insight into how Gaelic games evolved as Ireland gained independence.

Moss Keane (1948–2010) was popular with players and fans alike and was part of the Munster side who beat the All Blacks in 1979. Keane was from Carrow, and played minor Gaelic football there and for UCC, where he first played rugby (under a pseudonym) in 1970. Keane had a hugely successful career playing rugby for Lansdowne FC, Munster and Ireland, also playing Gaelic football for the Civil Service club. He gained 51 Irish caps, scoring a single try though his athleticism and grit, and famous rampaging runs, made him a fan favourite. Warm and witty, Keane’s career did much to popularise rugby in rural Ireland.

Others featured include:

Dave Gallaher (1873–1916), New Zealand’s most revered rugby captain, he led the ‘Invincibles’ tour of Britain and Ireland in 1905–6 that established his country as rugby’s superpower.

Lady Mary Heath (1896–1939), a pioneer of woman’s athletics, she moved into aviation and became a media sensation with her high-flying publicity stunts.

Fay Taylour (1904–1983), a daredevil speedway racer, eventually banned from competing against men in motorcycle races; she achieved notoriety for her uncompromising support for Germany’s Nazi regime.

Dan Donnelly (1788–1820), this hard-living, bareknuckle brawler became Ireland’s first sporting celebrity by conquering English opponents in well-hyped prize fights.

May Hezlett (1882–1978), the best woman golfer of her generation; she wrote an influential book encouraging other women to take up the sport.

Terry Mullen (1938–89), who won a Paralympic gold medal in bowls in heroic circumstances.

Vere Goold (1853–1909), the first notable lawn tennis player to emerge from Ireland; he is also the only Wimbledon finalist to be convicted of murder.

Mabel Cahill (1863–1905), this determined competitor, criticised for her ‘masculine’ playing style, dominated women’s tennis in the US from 1890 to

1893.

George Best (1946–2005), soccer’s first pop celebrity, his attacking virtuosity delivered European glory for Manchester United before his talent succumbed prematurely to fame and addiction.

Six new biographies were specially commissioned for the book, including:

• Brede Arkless (1939–2006), a mountaineer and rock climber of extraordinary longevity, she was the first woman to become an internationally recognised mountain guide.

• Jack Charlton (1935–2020), this hugely popular Republic of Ireland soccer manager led his team to the world cups of 1990 and 1994, sparking mass outbreaks of national celebration.

• Clara ‘Ma’ Copley (1865–1949), a doyenne of Belfast boxing who, aged seventy, became the first woman boxing promoter in either Ireland or Britain. Irish Sporting Lives is published by the Royal Irish Academy and will be available to buy from mid-November.