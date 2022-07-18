Kerry jockeys Enright and Kennedy visit winners’ enclosure

Tralee jockey Phillip Enright in the winners’ enclosure with For Everyone and connections at Tipperary on Sunday. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Tralee jockey Phillip Enright was among the winners at Tipperary on Sunday where he partnered the Mark McNiff-trained For Everyone to win the two-mile one-furlong beginners’ chase. Owned by Brendan Flynn, the 15/2 shot raced clear between the final two fences to win by four and a quarter lengths from the Edward O'Grady-trained Act Of God.

Meanwhile, Jack Kennedy continued his winning ways with two winners at Killarney on Friday, the final day of the track’s July festival. The Dingle rider won the novice chase on the Aylmer Stud-owned Ash Tree Meadow, trained by Gordon Elliott. The 8/13 favourite made all the running and scored by an easy six lengths from John Ryan’s The Little Yank.

Kennedy had earlier taken the near three-mile mares’ maiden hurdle on the Paul Power-trained Shannon Glory. The 100/30 joint-favourite raced clear from the third last hurdle to score by 12 lengths from the Edmund Kent-trained Queshi Bridge.

The previous Wednesday at Downpatrick Kennedy and Elliott partnered to win the opening conditions’ hurdle where the Royal’s & Blue Syndicate-owned Ebasari scored a comfortable success. The 6/5 chance led at the second last hurdle and pulled clear to win by six and a half lengths from the Neill McCluskey-trained I Don’t Get It, with Elliott’s 11/10 favourite Douglas DC a short head away in third place.