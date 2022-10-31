Kerry

Kerry jockeys Cooper, Enright and Gavin and Gearoid Brouder have visits to the winners enclosure

Jockey Bryan Cooper with Noel and Derville Meade and connections of Affordale Fury who won the 2m6f maiden hurdle at Galway on Sunday. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Jockey Bryan Cooper with Noel and Derville Meade and connections of Affordale Fury who won the 2m6f maiden hurdle at Galway on Sunday. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Paul Brennan

Bryan Cooper completed a double for trainer Noel Meade at Galway on Sunday when partnering Affordale Fury to win the two-mile six-furlong maiden hurdle. The four-year-old ran out a cosy winner at odds of 11/8 favourite, making all the running under the Tralee jockey to win by three lengths from the Sean Doyle-trained Monbeg Park and adding to a bumper success at the same course at the beginning of October. Meade had earlier been successful with the Mark Walsh-ridden Thedevilscoachman.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Listowel jockey Gavin Brouder rode the Eoin Griffin-trained Loup De Tallane to victory in the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle at Wexford. Owned by David Field and Eddie Aylward, the well-supported 9/2 chance had it all to do on the run to the final hurdle but he made up all of 10 lengths on the front-running Declan Queally-trained Doyen Ta Win to led on the line and score by a neck.

Meanwhile, Phillip Enright enjoyed a very welcome change of fortune when he partnered the Pat Foley-trained Lizlucky to win the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned and bred by Leo McCormack, the 11/1 chance came from off the pace to lead before the final flight and she got the better of the Eoin McCarthy-trained Tomjackwilliam to score by a length and a half, the pair three lengths clear of 13/8 favourite Gaius. It was Enright’s first winner since mid-July.

Making light of his age, Capture The Drama scored a runaway success in the two-mile handicap chase at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned and trained by Aengus King, the 14-year-old eased clear from the second last fence under Listowel jockey Gearoid Brouder and came home all of eight lengths to the good over the Michael McDonagh-trained Fly De Megaudais at odds of 15/2.

