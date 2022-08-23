Kerry handballers O’Shea and Lynch team up to win Munster Over-35 title

Mid Kerry handball stars Jack O’Shea and Dominick Lynch added to their growing reputation, and impressive medal collection, with a stylish performance at the Munster 60x30 Over 35 ‘A’ Doubles final at the weekend.

Lynch, winning his 63rd Munster medal and O’Shea his 18th faced David Hickey and Ger Coonan from Tipperary in this eagerly awaited final in Broadford. The Kerry duo were forced to work hard in the opening game but eventually moved clear of their opponent to win on a 21-16 scorline. However it was all one way traffic in the second game with the Glenbeigh stars streaking ahead to impressively win the game 21-5 and with it the coveted Munster title.

It has been the remarkable few weeks for Lynch and O’Shea. In July, Lynch won the Munster Silver Masters A championship and just two week previously won the highly prestigious Men’s Over-40 Singles title at the United States Handball Association Invitational Tournament in Oregon. At the same tournament O’Shea, holder of nine All-Ireland titles, finished runner up in the highly competitive Over-35 final.

All-Ireland Last 16

In the All-Ireland 60x30 Senior Doubles last 16, Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea will play the Tipperary duo of Martin MacEnearney and Declan Gleeson next Saturday at 11am in Cullen.

Diamond Masters

At the Diamond Masters 60x30 All-Ireland semi-final played at the Na Fianna GAA Complex in Dublin, Dermot Casey from Ballymacelligott was hoping to reach the All-Ireland final when he took on home town favourite Rory Lynch (Dublin).

It has been an exceptional season for Casey. In July he won the Munster Diamond Masters B title in Limerick and earlier this month partnered Pat Lacey (Asdee) to win the Munster 60x30 Diamond Masters B Doubles championship. However, there was to be no fairytale ending on Saturday in Dublin as Casey bowed out of the Diamond Masters championship when he suffered a 9-21 and 8-21 defeat at the hands of Lynch.