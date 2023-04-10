Kerry handballers Lacey and Casey to play All-Ireland semi-final in new Croke Park Handball Centre

Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey will be competing in the Diamond Masters Doubles 40x20 All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday. Photo by Con Dennehy

Kerry handballers Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey are set to become the first players from the county to play in the new Croke Park Handball Centre when they compete in the Diamond Masters Doubles 40x20 All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday.

The spectacular new centre has a three glass-walled 40x20 show court with amphitheatre seating for 500 spectators. The facility also has two additional 4-Wall courts, a state of the art 60x30 court with seating for 200 spectators, GAA Handball offices, a community hall and a café.

The sport of handball has long craved a home of such quality to showcase the players and inspire future generations. This magnificent facility provides GAA handball with endless opportunities and a fantastic platform to grow the sport further, and from a Kerry perspective minimises the necessity for players to travel to Tyrone and other Northern counties for national competitions.

Lacey (Asdee) and Casey (Ballymacelligott) are two of the most respected Master competitors in the country with the 2022 season particularly memorable for the duo.

In March they reached the Munster Masters B Doubles 40x20 final in Boherbuee where they played Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and John Lyons (Macroom) in a pulsating final. Both sets of players each won a game with the decision resting on the result of a tie break game won by just a single point by the Cork side.

However, the Kerry duo extracted sweet revenge on their Cork opponents in July winning a classic and evenly contested Munster Diamond Masters 60x30 B final played in Broadford and ensured their place in the annals of Munster handball.

Casey also had the distinction of winning the Munster Diamond Masters B 60x390 final defeating John Lyons (Cork) to win the prestigious crown.

“Our training has been going very well over the past few months and we are hoping it will be rewarded in Dublin this weekend. If we win the semi final on Saturday we will play the final on Sunday. Both of us know each others play which will be a huge advantage and will hopefully account for a few aces. Either way we are looking forward to the experience,” Lacey said.