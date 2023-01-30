Kerry handballers acquit themselves well at Munster Cumann na mBunscol finals

In a hectic and extremely busy weekend for Kerry handball, more that 20 players were in action at various venues in Kerry, Cork and Clare in Schools and Masters competitions, and it was the young handballers from Glenbeigh NS, Curraheen NS and Cromane NS that lit up the courts in Clarecastle on Sunday at the Allianz Munster Cumann na mBunscol finals.

In an action packed afternoon Dylan Donna and Daryl Clifford (Curraheen NS) created a sensation in the Under-11 Doubles competition when they defeated their highly fancied opponents Clare in the semi-final. In an exciting final they were narrowly defeated by Newport from Tipperary but had the consolation of picking up Munster silver medals.

There was further delight for Glenbeigh when Kelsey Sheahan (Curraheen NS) also reached the Under-11 final but lost out to Anna madden from Scarriff. Other Glenbeigh and Cromane players to catch the eye in Clare were Dawn Griffin (Curraheen NS), Daire Harkin (Scoil Realt na Mara Cromane), Alex Sheehan (Glenbeigh NS), Seamus Moriarty (Glenbeigh NS) and Cormac Clifford.

Munster Gael Linn Tournament

Glenbeigh was the sole Kerry club at this event in Liscarrol on Saturday. In the Under 13 competition Dawn Griffin and Dara O’Connor won their first round of games against Toonagh of Tipperary, but they lost out to eventual winners Ballydesmond of Cork.

Clodagh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty won their first round impressively against Liscarrol of Cork and also won their second round against Tuamgraney (Clare). However they lost to raging hot favourites Ballydesmond in the final play-off for first and second positions. Along with Ballydesmond, Clodagh and Seamus now advance to the All Ireland Gael Linn finals.

Southern Classic Tournament

In the Southern Classic Tournament played in Mallow, Jack O'Shea lost to Conor McElduff from Tyrone 15-9 and 15-7. In the Last 16 Dominick Lynch lost to Brendan Fleming (Cork) 15-6, 9-15 and 5-11 in a tie-break round.

In the Munster Silver Master A Singles quarter-final played in Glenbeigh on Friday night Dominick Lynch defeated Denis Quinn from Cork.

In the Munster Junior B Singles Eamon Lacey of Ballymacelligott was defeated in the Munster quarter-final on Saturday in Ballymacelligott. He was defeated by Gearoid O'Connell of Cork.

In the Munster Diamond Masters B Singles quarter-final Pat Lacey of Ballymacelligott was defeated by Stephen McInerney of Limerick 21-10 and 21-4.

In a pulsating Munster Golden Masters B Singles quarter-final Brian McEvoy defeated Kevin Murray (Cork) on Saturday in Glenville, Cork. McEvoy won the first game 21-16 and lost 13-21 in the second game. A tie break game saw McEvoy take the victory on an 11-6 scoreline.

Spa/Killarney handballer Sarah Dineen wins She’s Ace title in Cork

The continued growth, development and participation of women’s handball in East Kerry was rewarded the weekend before last when Cork hosted ‘She’s Ace’, the prestigious All Ladies Handball Championships. Attracting all the leading players in Ireland, it was Sarah Dineen, the Spa/Killarney player, who shot out the Rebel lights in Conna with a phenomenal display of handball.

Competing in the highly competitive Ladies Challenger championship, the Killarney player, who took up the sport just 18 months ago, had the perfect start in the competition defeating the home town favourite Agnes Hurley from Conna on a 21-20 scoreline following an energy sapping and close encounter that hung in the balance to the final ace.

In her second game she took on the challenge of Nolwenn Even from St Brigids where her skill, superior fitness and movement on the court resulted in the 21-12 victory and a place in the prestigious final.

“The final was always going to be a difficult game not least playing local girl Kate O’Riordan from Conna. I concentrated on my serve and kill shots which ensured we shared the aces early in the game. It was a difficult game with the home supporters out in force to cheer on their local hero. However I played well and secured a 21-11 victory. This was the second time this title came to Spa Killarney following the 2022 win by Aoife Walsh in Northern Ireland,” said Sarah, who is currently chairperson of the Killarney Camogie Club.

A native of Westmeath, Sarah (46) runs a jewellery business in Killarney and lives in Rathmore. No stranger to competitive sport she played camogie for Westmeath and Leinster and also won an Intermediate championship Gaelic football medal in Westmeath.

Sympathy

Players, officials and supporters of Kerry Handball wish to send their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Breda Riordan from Ballymacelligott who passed away last week. Her loving husband Eddie and cherished son Danny, along with Breda were deeply involved in Ballymacelligott Handball Club and also immersed in the Kerry Handball Board. Breda worked tirelessly for the sport and was an astute and dedicated officer of both organisations where she made an indelible mark and will be fondly remembered as a kind and loving individual. May she rest in loving peace.