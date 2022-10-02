Kerry handballer John Joe Quirke wins two European gold medals in Spain

The picturesque setting of a bright blue sky and a sun-drenched outdoor handball arena in Spain formed the picture postcard backdrop for the 2022 European One Wall Handball Tour, at which Glenbeigh handballer John Joe Quirke won two European titles.

The best handballers in Europe descended on Valencia at the weekend, and not the first time in his illustrious sporting career, pride of place at the championships was reserved for Quirke, who not only endeared himself to the fans and supporters in Spain, but returned home to Glenbeigh with two prestigious European titles.

Unfazed by top competitors from Spain, Belgium, France, USA, Israel, England and Ireland, Quirke played in 20 games over a two-day period, culminating with spectacular success in the Open Doubles final and the Over 40 Doubles final.

Following the glittering opening ceremony in Valencia it was down to business for Quirke where he teamed up with Paul Graham from Northern Ireland in the in Over 40s Doubles championship. With victories over Paul Cassidy and Conor McDonnell (Ireland) 21-8, Gleb Spiridonov (Israel) and Ian Fogerty (Ireland) 21-10, Graham Casburn (Spain) and Brendan McDonagh (Ireland) 21-9, they were top of their group with 9 points. Three further victories, one in the semi-final, resulted in a final berth against Casburn and McDonagh, who they easily defeated 21-7 to win the gold medals.

There was no time for Quirke to celebrate this success as he was back on the court for the highly prestigious Open Doubles competition where his partner was Colm Grace from Kilkenny and London. Despite defeat in the opening two games to the Spaniards 21-19 and 21-13, they bounced back impressively with victories over Toni Lara and Xavier Giner (Spain) 21-15, Luis Beltran and Alvalo Herrera (Spain) 21-14 and another Spanish team 21-13 to reach the final. In a close and evenly contested final they played the championship favourites, Spaniards Mark Rodriguez and Benjamin who they edged out a hard-fought 21-19 victory.

“I was thrilled with this double medal success. Competition was keen with each score hard to win,” Quirke said. “The weather was perfect and we played outdoors on four courts and indoors in five courts. The next competition in this European Tour will be the Belgian Open at the end of October.”

In the Singles championship, Quirke was competing in Group A with the home town players expected to feature prominently in this event. However, the Spaniards failed to read the script and following a day of intensive and energy sapping competition Quirke was top of the leaderboard with three wins and just one defeat. In some tight games, the Glenbeigh star had victories over Gabriel Cuenca (Spain) 21-18, Toni Lara (Spain) 21-10 and Brendan McDonagh (Ireland) 21-19. His only defeat was to Hugo Martinez (Spain) 21-8.

“Having finished on top of the group table, I was automatically through to the quarter-finals where I played the other group winner, Gimenez from Spain. This was always going to be a difficult task following the tough games in the earlier round. This was a very close game with little separating us for most of the competition. However the Spaniard drew ahead at the closing stage to record a 21-9 victory. I was delighted to have advanced in the competition,” Quirke said.

Quirke’s performance on the European Tour continues to gain momentum and he is now one of the top players in the competition. Last May he competed in the United Kingdom Open, part of the European Tour, coming home with victories in the Men’s C championship, the Men’s B Doubles final and a silver medal in the Over 40s Doubles final securing valuable European Ranking points in the process.

Following the United Kingdom event in London, Quirke scaled the European ladder moving from 175th to 44th in the Doubles table and from 44th to 41st in the Singles table. His success in Valencia will see further improvements when the ranking list will be published next week.