Kerry handballer Dominick Lynch continues to move up the Irish Elite ranking list

The Irish Elite Men’s 4 Wall handball ranking list, published this week by the GAA Handball Association, has seen Kerry handballer Dominick Lynch move up the table to fourth position overall.

The Glenbeigh native secured eleven ranking points this year thanks to superb performances in Irish championships including victories in the All Ireland 40x20 Masters, All Ireland 40x20 Master A, National Master Softball Doubles, All Ireland 60x30 Silver Masters and All Ireland 60x30 Over 35 Softball Doubles.

He also picked up points at the Golden Gloves Tournament in Belfast.

“Naturally I am delighted to have moved up the ranking list from eight to fourth. Ahead of me on the table are some of the best players in Ireland including Diarmuid Nash from Clare, Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath), Peter Funchion (Kilkenny) and Colm Crehan from Clare. These are all household names and I am honoured to be in their company,” Lynch said.

Lynch is the only Kerry based player on the Ranking List, which also included Brendan Fleming in 16th position. Fleming is from Mountfalvey on the Kerry side of the Cork border and plays his handball with Ballydesmond Handball Club.

Top of the Elite Ladies ranking list is Ballydesmond player Catriona Casey, a clear leader on 50 points. Casey, a former teacher at Scoil Saidhbhin in Caherciveen, secured 25 points following her phenomenal success in the various All Ireland competitions. Her club colleague, Aisling O’Keeffe is fifth overall on 11 points. O’Keeffe also spent time in Kerry as a primary school teacher at Fybough Nation School in Keel.