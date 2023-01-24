Kerry greyhound community mourn passing of Lena O’Connor from Ballybeggan

Greyhound and Pet World, of Abbeyfeale, are staying on as sponsor of the Tralee juvenile classic for 2023

IT was in 1978 that Lenas Honour won the inaugural Austin Stacks 550 Sweepstake and, sadly, the woman who gave her name to that greyhound, Lena O’Connor, of Ballybeggan, Tralee, died last week.

Lena’s husband, Tom, produced many a good greyhound in his time and it was the nicest of tributes by him to her to use her name so frequently in the naming of his greyhounds.

Lena leaves behind to those who knew her a lot of fond memories, principally because of the great warmth of her personality, and the doggy community, especially those who frequent Tralee Track, will join in expressing sympathy to Tom and his family.

GREAT news on the Tralee juvenile classic front is that Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, are staying on as sponsors of the event for 2023.

There is a Saturday start to the event at the Oakview venue on February 18 and two Friday nights will follow before a Saturday finish on March 11 which will be covered live by Racing Post Greyhound TV.

Tralee’s racing manager, Kieran Casey, said that Greyhound and Petworld are a perfect fit for the event and there couldn’t be better or more willing sponsors.

“Everybody knows how important this event has become and how many great greyhounds have run in it over the years,” said Kieran. “It has become the talk of the country and I know for sure that it is again going to be targeted by the best of the juveniles around.”

ONCE again, there were some remarkable tote dividends at Tralee Track last Saturday night. A 4/1 winner in the third race, Spirit Tornado, paid €27.60 to a €1 win unit and a 2/1 winner in the eighth race, Send It Joan, paid a win dividend of €25.70. Moreover, two 2/1 shots which finished first and second in the fourth race, Training Board and Bolus Leap, paid a forecast dividend of €148.20.

Contrast that with a forecast dividend of just €10.30 on Mahler Mission (10/3) and Tenzing (2/1) in the sixth race at Navan racecourse the same day.

Very bad wintry weather forced the postponement of last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue. It was re-fixed for Tuesday of this week.