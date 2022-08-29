Kerry cricketers struggle under late season pressure as three teams lose to Limerick and Cork Harlequins

It was a bad weekend for Kerry's cricket team with the First, Second and Third IXs all losing

MCU PREMIER DIVISION

Sunday's match at Spa saw Kerry 1st XI take on Limerick's senior squad. The home team chose to bat first, but lost their opening batsmen with the score on 20. Imran Pathan and Yaqoob Ali also went cheaply, but Qassim Butt, who has found a rich vein of form recently, put down anchor to hold the Kerry innings together, he struck five 4s and two 6s on his way to an undefeated 73. But though Qassim got support from Asadullah Raza (29) and Farrukh Hussain (24) the Limerick bowling frustrated Kerry's efforts to improve their scoring rate, Shah Alam returning excellent figures for the visitors of 10-2-28-2. Kerry were restricted to a disappointing 177 for 8 from their 50 overs.

And that miserliness from the Limerick bowling unit created a golden opportunity for the visitors in their run chase. In contrast to the Kerry scorecard, all five of Limericks top batsmen made double figures, but though this was a true team performance by Limerick, the stand-out contribution came from their captain, Arslan Anwar.

Top scoring with 53, Anwar had also taken 2 for 30 from his 10 overs in the field, and though he lost his wicket to the bowling of Jared Leff, Limerick cruised to their win with six wickets and nearly 12 overs in hand.

Kerry 1st XI: 177 for 8, lost to Limerick 1st XI: 178 for 4, by six wickets.

MCU DIVISION 1

Cork Harlequins 2nd XI hosted the Kerry second squad at Farmers Cross, Cork on Saturday. Quins have been the benchmark club this season and once again, their batters made light work of the Kerry bowling as they romped to 269 for the loss of only 4 wickets; Singh top-scored with 67n.o. But though Kerry lost wickets too frequently in their run-chase, they fought like tigers to create a classic nail-biting finish. With frayed nerves everywhere Quins finally closed out the Kerry innings on 268, one run short of a tie, two short of a much needed win.

Cork Harlequins 2nd XI: 269 for 4, beat Kerry 2nd XI: 268a.o., by 1 run.

MCU DIVISION 2

After a faltering start at Adare Manor Fields on Sunday, the Limerick 3rd XI lost 7 wickets posting a dashing 276 for Kerry to chase. Sumukh Venkatesh was the main contributor for the home squad, smashing 8 fours in a well compiled 84; though it should be said that wayward bowling was responsible for a bigger sub-total in the extras column than Kerry would have liked.

In reply, apart from a third wicket partnership of 71, the Kerry batting line-up never quite came to terms with the Limerick bowling. Kamran Muhammad looked like he was playing in a different match, his astonishing 58 came off only 40 balls with nine 4s and three 6s, that's 54 runs in boundary shots! But in spite of Kamran's fireworks, Kerry were all out for 210, giving Limerick 3rds a 66-run victory.

Limerick 3rd XI 276 for 7, beat Kerry 3rd XI: 210a.o., by 66 runs.