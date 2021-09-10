Kerry Cricket seniors finish season on a high note

Munster Cricket Premier Division

Over the 2021 season Kerry cricket squads have tasted a wide range of sporting emotions, so it was pleasing for the 1st XI, that the final match of their tournament ended well.

On Sunday, visitors Galway fielded first and made early inroads, but Monil Patel constructed a century of the highest quality to help Kerry seniors to a total of 279. Monil's 131 included ten 4s and six 6s, his partnership with Awais Saghir (44) was a joy to watch; together, they put on 126 for the third wicket with supreme fluency. Galway’s reply never quite got into gear, they were 4 wickets down by the 14th over.

A stubborn partnership of 63 for the fifth wicket, including 17 runs off the 22nd over, drastically changed momentum, the visitors had recovered their belief. But after the drinks break, Kerry bowlers tightened their grip again, and as the ‘run-rate-required’ started to increase, so the Galway wickets began to fall more regularly.

Galway’s resistance was finally broken when skipper Yaqoob Ali took 3 wickets in the 29th over, his final figures: 8.4-3-20-4. All out for 180, Galway handed the Kerry 1st XI a handsome 99 run victory to round off their season.

Kerry 1st XI: 279-9 beat Galway 180a.o. by 99 runs.

Munster Division 1

Batting first at Curaheen, home side UCC put a solid total together with contributions from Vaibhav (40), Vikranth (35), and 23 from both Ketan and Anish; on any day, 216 can be a challenging enough run chase.

The Kerry reply was not the most exemplary of team efforts with only two batters going past 20. Prince Thomas hit 21, providing crucial support for another one-man-army performance from Awais Saghir.

Thomas’s first five innings of the 2021 season yielded a paltry 51 runs in total; his last four outings produced: 89, 54, 64,110 and on Saturday he added 123. His sizzling century included fourteen 4s and six 6s.

After a shaky start to their innings, Awais enabled Kerry 2nd XI to cruise past the target set by UCC with three wickets in hand and more than 10 overs to spare.

University College Cork: 216 all out, lost to Kerry 2nd XI: 218-7, by 3 wickets.

Munster Division 3

Waterford lost heavily to Kerry 4 in the early season T20 tournament; so currently sitting on top of the Munster Division 3 standings table as we approach the climax of the season, they arrived at Spa thirsty for revenge. To that end, the visitors went about their business looking like worthy division champions.

In fairness to the Kerry bowling line up, they kept the Waterford batsmen quiet enough for the first 20 overs, at 90 for 5 Kerry might have been eyeing the prospect of chasing less than 150. But Anbaz Aramount was joined by Nijanthan Jagadeesan at the fall of the 6th wicket and the stage was set for a master class. Anbaz finished n.o. 80 whilst Nijanthan finished undefeated on 58 taking Waterford to an impressive 233.

That was much more of a challenge than the home squad had foreseen half-way through the innings. And then the coup-de-grace: Mury led the way as the visitors demolished the Kerry batting line-up in a mere 18 of the 40 available overs for just 80 runs. Mury Idris returned 6-0-29-4 while Prem Sukumar picked up three wickets for only 12 runs.

The win, by a massive 152 run margin, doesn't guarantee the championship of Division Three for Waterford, but it keeps them in pole position going into the last two rounds.

Waterford: 232-6, beat Kerry 4th XI 80a.o. by 152 runs.