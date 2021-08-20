Kerry Cricket Seconds beat Nenagh in disrupted weekend

Of Kerry Cricket Club's four fixtures this past weekend, two were abandoned to stormy conditions and a third was disrupted when a member of the Kerry squad took a heavy fall in the field; needing hospital attention, he was whisked away from Farmers Cross by ambulance. So that Division Two match between Harlequins 3 and Kerry 3 was suspended. The only surviving match of a disrupted weekend was a well-earned win against Nenagh at Ballyeighan.

Munster Cricket Division 1

Opting to bat first Kerry 2nd XI started shakily enough, but an excellent partnership between top-scorer Awais Saghir with 89 and Thomas Mathew(18) created a solid foundation. Thomas may not have been in free scoring mood, but keeping wickets in hand to allow the lower order to hit out is a crucial part of tactics.

And on this occasion it worked well, as when Thomas was finally dismissed, skipper Imran Pathan came in to add a swift 19 off only 12 balls. With assistance from some wayward bowling by the home attack, Kerry posted 222, a challenging enough target in damp conditions.

Not surprisingly on a thoroughly wet August weekend, overs were lost to rain, which meant the DLS system was brought into effect to adjust the target. The new winning line was set at 204 off 39 overs; but in spite of a quick-fire 35 from Ginson Abraham, Nenagh were never really in the hunt. For the visitors, Prince Thomas finished with 4 for 31 of 7 overs. Godwin Jepadas was also among the wickets picking up 3 for only 19 runs.

But it was not only Kerry CCC fixtures that were lost this weekend, all the other three matches in Munster Division 1 were abandoned. So Kerry 2nd XI should be happy enough that they picked up winning points.

Kerry 2nd XI: 222 all out, beat Nenagh 1st XI: 157 for 9 by 47 runs (target 204, DLS Method)

Get involved

Munster Cricket has seen substantial growth in membership across the Province this year, and with increasing interest, clubs have been able to be far more pro-active encouraging youngsters to try their hands at a different kind of 'see ball - hit ball' game. Kerry CCC has a junior training night every Wednesday at The Oyster Oval in Spa, and also are the only Munster Cricket club currently developing a ladies cricket team. The ladies section has over 20 names on the books and around 15 attend each training session, they are already looking to arrange their first competitive fixture.

Under the capable direction of their coach Brian Hehir they are making great progress, but perhaps more importantly, they are discovering just how much fun can be had in the camaraderie that cricket builds.

Any juniors or women who would like to try out the training sessions should ring Richard Rutland on 086 889 1533. Alternatively, visit the web-site: www.kerrycricket.com - where you can find a link to the Facebook page, from there you can message or follow.