Kerry Cricket enjoys a winning weekend with Senior beating Midleton

The Kerry Seniors and the Third XI hold strong positions in their respective leagues after wins at the weekend

As the end of season approaches, the fortunes of County Kerry Cricket Club remain mixed at best. The 2nd XI have propped up the Munster Division 1 table for most of the season, but the Seniors and the 3rd XI hold strong positions in their respective leagues. For the Senior squad, with three matches remaining, capturing silverware means they must beat both Cork County and Harlequins, who along with Kerry currently make up the top three. Championships don’t come easy!

MCU PREMIER DIVISION

The Senior squad travelled to Midleton on Sunday, where a rain affected pitch led to a reduction from 50 overs per side to 38. Kerry posted 165 thanks mainly to a captain's innings of 45 from Yaqoob Ali; Monil Patel (24) providing the only other innings of note. Kashif Javed caused most difficulty for the Kerry batters, he took 4 for 19 off 8 overs and was the main obstacle that prevented the visitors from setting a more sizeable target.

But as is often the way in rain affected matches, 165 proved to be more than enough. Skipper Yaqoob Ali produced one of his best bowling performances for the club, taking 5 wickets for 17 runs off 7 overs. Quite remarkably, Imran Pathan, who opened the bowling alongside Yaqoob, also took a five wicket haul. It's an extremely unusual achievement in cricket for two bowlers to take 5 wickets each.

Imran’s 7.3-0-49 -5 included taking Midleton's last two wickets with the second and third ball of his 8th and final over. In a trifling 16 overs, Midleton were dismissed for 75, handing a 90 run victory to Kerry.

Kerry 1st XI: 165 for 9, beat Midleton 1st XI: 75a.o. by 90 runs.

MCU DIVISION 2

Limerick 3rd XI visited the Oyster Oval on Sunday and were invited to bat first. Navroop Johnson, a former Kerry player, smacked four 6s and seven 4s on his way to an impressive 88. But only Kumart (28) and Hegde (27) made substantial contributions as Limerick compiled a strong par score of 223. Stephen Jonnalagadda and Prince Thomas both picked up 3 wickets for Kerry, and were supported by excellent ground fielding from the whole squad.

Opening the batting in the run-chase Jonnalagadda and Kamran Muhammad got off to a flying start racking up 45 off the first 5 overs. But thanks to Shubham Poddar (7-0-51-5), Limerick struck back taking a flurry of wickets as Kerry added 70 runs to leave the score evenly balanced on 115 for 5.

Usman Butt stole the show dispatching six 6s and eleven fours in a whirlwind, 61 ball, century; dismissed on exactly 100, an astonishing 80 of those runs came in boundary shots. Kerry 3rd XI won by 4 wickets with 12 overs to spare.

Limerick 3rd XI: 223a.o., lost to Kerry 3rd XI: 225 for 6, by 4 wickets.

Oystercatcher take on Railway Union next weekend

The Oystercatchers, Kerry’s new women’s cricket team, will be playing at Railway Union, Dublin on Sunday next. This fixture is another significant milestone following hard on the heels of their recent encounter with Pembroke ladies, this contest will be the Oystercatchers first away game against an established ladies team. You may not get great odds on a win for Kerry, but for the Oystercatchers, it’s still a very exciting adventure!