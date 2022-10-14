Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin’s title fight is on hold

Milltown fighter, Kevin Cronin, has confirmed that his title-fight against Dublin boxer Robbie Burke has been called off.

The fight, which was due to take place at the National Boxing towards the end of next month, would have been the Kingdom Warrior’s first title-fight.

The Tralee-based fire-fighter remains hopeful, however, that he will still get his shot at the title.

It’s understood that he should he win the Celtic crown, Cronin will become the first Kerry man to bring a professional boxing title back to the Kingdom.

"Unfortunately I got a call to tell me, due to reasons out of my control the Burke Fight is off,” Cronin wrote on Twitter.

“But now we are in talks for a bigger fight against an Undefeated opponent for the Title & possibly on Live Television. Stay tuned for updates. Things just got a lot BIGGER.”