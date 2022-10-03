Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin’s Celtic title fight with Dublin’s Robbie Burke confirmed

After teasing the details of his forthcoming BUI Celtic Light Heavyweight title fight with Dubliner Robbie Burke last week, the details for Kevin Cronin’s first title shot were confirmed by his management and promoters over the weekend.

The showdown between the pair, which has been hotly anticipated for the last two years, has been confirmed for the National Boxing Stadium on the South Circular Road in Dublin on Saturday, November 19.

The only proviso is that Burke must first win his forthcoming bout in the United Kingdom later this month (October 22). Win that and the Dubliner – an impressive former amateur fighter with a 3-1 record as a professional – is on course for a clash with the Kingdom Warrior.

Should Milltown man Cronin take the spoils, the belt and the title in Dublin in a month’s time it’s understood he will become the first Kerry man to bring a professional boxing title back to the Kingdom.

With an undefeated record as a professional, Cronin has done everything that’s been asked of him to this point in his career, which got back on track last month with a victory over Ryan Hibbert in Manchester after a long lay-off.

After that fight Cronin told The Kerryman how excited he was for his first title challenge, showing no hesitation about travelling to Dublin to face a Dubliner.

"I’ll go into his back-garden and take him on for the title. It’ll be a fun night, and we’ll have Kerry people up in numbers, because it’s going to be a loud, loud night,” he commented.

The fight will be over eight rounds – Cronin’s fight in Manchester was over six rounds. Ticket information for the fight can be seen on the Kingdom Warrior's social media.