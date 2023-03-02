Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin set for ‘life-changing’ ESPN-televised rematch with Jamie Morrissey

Kevin Cronin will face off against Limerick's Jamie Morrissey for a second time, this time at Leisure Land in Galway Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The fight everyone wanted to see, again, is on as the ink dries on a deal to see Kerry’s Kevin Cronin face off against Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey for the second time.

The pair fought a sensational title fight earlier this month for the BUI Celtic Light-heavyweight title over eight rounds, with the win controversially going the Limerick man’s way. Ever since there’s been a clamour in the boxing world for a re-match.

It will take place on Friday, April 21 at Leisure Land in Galway in what Cronin describes as a potentially ‘life changing’ fashion. The pair will fight for the Irish Light-heavyweight title over ten rounds and will be billed as co-main event on the card along with local boxer Kieran Molloy’s home-coming bout.

The Conlan-Top Rank promotions card will be shown live on TV in Ireland on TG4 and internationally on American sports network ESPN+.

“It’s massive,” the Milltown native told The Kerryman.

“It’s been completely upgraded. To fight for the Irish you actually have to win the Celtic, the BUI the sanctioning body want me and Morrissey fighting for the Irish now.

"So it's going to be ten rounds for the Irish title and top 15 European ranking as well as a fairly good world ranking on top of it.

"It’s not just career-changing for the winner, it’s life-changing. Whoever wins this fight they’re just catapulted straight away on to the world stage.”

Interest in re-match between the pair has been sky-high. Indeed, Cronin reveals that offers were coming in practically as soon as the pair left the ring in the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

“Even when we were backstage after the fight, within an hour there was offers coming in to host the rematch,” he said.

"It’s easy for people to say they're going to go to war, but it does take certain types of fighters to go in and go to the type of war me and Jamie went to. It doesn’t happen a lot in boxing, but when it does it captures eyes and, I think, we captured a lot of eyes that night.

“It wasn't the only offer we had we had. The only offer that would have matched it would have been the Katie Taylor card, but when you look at it in terms of the Katie Taylor card, if we were on that we probably would have been put on first or second.

"We probably wouldn’t have got television, whereas that’s only going to be shown on DAZN, whereas we’re fighting on live television around the world as co-main event. It doesn’t really get any bigger until you're fighting for European or World titles.

"It’s a pinch myself moment with weeks since I knew, it's just crazy.”

As for the nuts and the bolts of it, the fight itself, the Kingdom Warrior after emerging as the moral victor last time out is in a very positive frame of mine.

"I’m feeling good,” he enthused.

"I took my week or two and I’m back sparring this week. When you come out of a fight like that you're going one of two ways, you’re either going backwards or you're going to go forward with confidence.

"Even just sparring the level I jumped up to after that fight is just crazy. Some of the guys I’ve been sparring up to the Jamie fight and just the level of confidence I have just moving about, I have the confidence to do that that I didn’t have before hand.

"I’m confident. I’m happy and ten rounds suits me even better again. Eight suited me more than six, ten rounds that's my playing field those rounds I’m confident, very, very confident, more confident than the first fight when I didn’t have that domestic experience.”