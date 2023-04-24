Kerry Athletics recognises Freda Davoran’s remarkable running career with Hall of Fame award

Eventual winner Freda Davoren (183), UCC AC, in action against Sonia O'Sullivan, Ballymore Cobh AC, (300) alongside fourth placed Sinead Delahunty (211), Kilkenny City Harriers AC, in the 2004 Women's 1,500m final at the AAI Senior Track and Field Championships at the Morton Stadium, Santry, Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

The remarkable running career of Causeway native Freda Davoren was suitably recognised at the Kerry Athletics awards banquet – the first since 2019 – on Saturday when 172 athletes and their families sat down to a fabulous meal and awards ceremony in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The recipient of the 2023 Hall of Fame Award was Freda Davoren, who was nominated by St Brendan’s AC in Ardfert, where she began her running career. She first started running with a club at 11 years old when North Kerry AC was set up in Causeway where she lived. At 15 she joined nearby club St Brendan’s AC, where Dave Kissane was the coach. She broke the Munster 800m record in 2 min 16 seconds and then went on to win her first national medals – winning the 1,500m and coming second in the 800m. In her final year at UCC, Freda joined UCC AC under the guidance of Ray Shanahan, himself a middle distance runner.

1996 was a breakthrough year for Freda, when she broke Munster Indoor records at 800m and 1,500m, won the National Indoor 800m and 1,500m, and broke the national Intervarsity record at 800m. She went on to make the final of the European Indoor Championships in Stockholm where she ran a 1,500m PB of 4.20.

More national wins in 800m and 1,500m followed in 1997 and she also ran in the World University Cross-Country Championships in Portugal and the World Eikeden Relays in South Korea. In 1998 Davoren reached the final of the European Indoor 1,500m in Spain and ran another PB of 4.18.

In 2000 she met up with Sean Kyle, a middle distance coach from Ballymena, and began training with him. This brought her career to a new level. She ran the World Cross-Country Short Course in Belgium in March 2001. Following this, she won the Europa Cup 1,500m in Latvia in a huge PB of 4.12. This was followed by a win at the Cork City Sports International and the Dublin International and she ran a 4.10 PB in Belgium. This was fast enough to qualify for the European Championships the following year.

In 2003 after a three-month stint of training in New Zealand with fellow Kerry athletes Maura Prendiville and Gillian O’Sullivan, Freda ran the fastest times in Ireland over 800m and 1,500m –running 2.03 in Riga and 4.07 in Germany. This ranked her in the top 50 in the world over 1,500m. She also finished third in the Great North Mile Run in Balmoral, which was won by Kelly Holmes, who went on to win the Olympics the following year.

The following season saw a big win at the Cork City Sports and she finished third at a Grand Prix meet in Austria and second in Greece. Davoren won the 2004 National 1,500m title in July beating Sonia O’Sullivan in the process and just missed out on the Olympic qualifying standard but made the 2005 World Championships standard.

Over the following years Freda became more involved in the coaching side of things in Cork and now coaches her own two sons, Sean and Cillian, at local club Leevale. She still runs most days and still loves it.