Kerry athletes win gold at Indoor Intervaristy and Masters Championship in Athlone

Michael Lynch of An Ríocht AC, 35, crosses the line to win the over 35 men's 200m, ahead of Michael Joyce of Le Chéile AC, Kildare, 31, at the Irish Life Health National Masters Indoor Championships. Photo by Sportsfile

Kevin Lynch of Lios Tuathail AC, left, crosses the line to win the over 45 men's 400m during the Irish Life Health National Masters Indoor Championships at TUS International Arena in Athlone, Westmeath. Photo by Sportsfile

Anthony Browne of An Ríocht AC, 50, on his way to winning the over 40 men's 200m during the Irish Life Health National Masters Indoor Championships at TUS International Arena in Athlone, Westmeath. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry athletes performed very well, with several podium places, at events at the opposite ends of the spectrum at the TUS Indoor Arena in Athlone over the weekend. Saturday saw the Intervarsity Indoor Championships take place, with some every familiar names competing alongside the country’s most talented university and college athletes. Luke O’Carroll (Tralee Harriers) and competing for University of Limerick won gold in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.22m and also took gold as part of the UL 4x200m relay team.

O’Carroll’s UL team mate Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) came home with three medals, one of each colour, having won gold with the UL women’s 4x200m relay team and individually winning silver in the 200m and bronze in the 60m – the latter in a blistering PB of 7.53 seconds. The achievement was even more remarkable when one considers the huge entry numbers and that seasoned Irish team athletes Molly Scott and Lauren Roy took first and second place.

David Kenny (MTU Cork) won gold in the 2km walk. A clearance of 1.75m in the women’s high jump gave Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley and DCU) silver on the count-back.

Sunday was the turn of some older athletes who were competing in the Irish Life Health Indoor Masters Championships. There were several notable successes for An Riocht athletes with Michael Lynch taking gold in both the M35 60m and 200m, Anthony Browne winning gold in the M40 200m and silver in the 60m and Jer Cremin taking top spot in the 400m. The An Riocht men’s team won silver in the 4x200m relay.

Across other clubs, Kevin Lynch (Lios Tuathail) won gold in the M45 200m and 400m, Michael A Murphy (Killarney Valley) won bronze in the M55 60m and in the 3km walks there were gold medals for David Kissane (St Brendan’s) in the M65 age group and Michael O’Connor (Farranfore Maine Valley) in the M70 group.

Meanwhile, the Kerry athletics community was saddened to hear last week of the passing of Tom Joe O’Donoghue of Gneeveguilla AC. Tom Joe was a long standing committee member of the Kerry Athletics County Board, working for many years as our radio PRO. Our sympathies to the O’Donoghue family.

Finally, Kerry Athletics wish bon voyage to Eamonn Hickson of Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk. Eammon was a great ambassador for athletics in the county and held many interviews with athletes of all ages and disciplines. We welcome Donal Barry to the Terrace Talk seat.