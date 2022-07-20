Kerry athletes set the gold standard at National Junior and U-23 Championships

Irish life Health National Junior and U-23 Championship

The National Junior and U-23s was held in some what tropical conditions on Sunday in Tullamore, and whereas those who have competed on the European circuit were used to performing in these conditions many here found it tough and were zapped of energy. Niamh O’Mahony (An Riocht) took on the challenge of the 5,000m and won it in great style, exactly one minute ahead of second place. There were gold medals for Killarney Valley high jumpers Jordan Lee and Ciara Kennelly, both taking the win in the U-23 age group. This was Jordan’s first national title and the first U-23 able-bodied title to be won by a Para athlete.

Oisin Spillane of Tralee Harriers, put the disappointment of the national seniors behind him when he took gold in the U-23 3,000m steeplechase.

Cillian Griffin, Tralee Harriers, took on the U-23 long jump where he finished in second place by a mere centimetre, jumping 6.94m to take the silver. He also qualified for the 100m final, finishing in 5th place overall in a new PB time of 10.65 seconds – a great achievement in a race won in by Israel Olatunde in a new national record time of 10.24 seconds. Team mate Basit Oyebanji also did well to reach the 100m final, finishing seventh overall.

In the women’s 4 x 100m relay there was silver for the Lios Tuathail team of Rebecca Falvey, Sinead Hunt, Rachel Neylon and Megan Lynch.

In the Junior competition, there was silver for Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) in weight for distance and silver for the club’s junior men’s 4 x 100m relay team with Rory Lynn, Sean Mahony, Louis O’Connell and Brendan O’Leary getting the baton safely round in 45.17 seconds.

Irish life Health National Juvenile B Championship

In the National Juvenile Bs which were held in Tullamore on Saturday last, only four Kerry girls toed the line in their events, impressively all the girls brought home a medal. Ciara Moore (Star of the Laune) won gold in her U12 600m, over a second ahead of silver medal place. Tralee Harriers Amy Noonan continued her good form and brought home the silver medal in the U13 600m in a PB time of 1.47.42. An Riocht Sisters Katie and Hannah Griffin competed in the sprints. Katie took the silver in the U14 80m and Hannah took the bronze in the U15100m.

At the National Juvenile Inter-Club Relays held on the same day the Farranfore Maine Valley U14 boys quartet of Kevin O’Shea, Ryan Vickers, Conor McCarthy and Isaac Vickers put on a fine show – winning their heat and fighting hard in the final to narrowly miss out on the win but coming away with silver medals for their efforts. Their time of 51.27 taking more than half a second off their heat time.

SIAB Internationals

Oisin Lynch from Killarney Valley AC competed for Team Ireland at the SIAB Internationals in Belfast on Saturday last, taking on the 800m and finishing a credible 6th place in a new PB time of 1.56.09, while having to deal with some heavy rain showers.

Sarah Leahy and David Kenny at World Athletics Championships

With the World Athletics Championships underway in Eugene, Oregon USA, the Irish Women’s 4 x100m relay team will run in the heats of the World Championships in Oregon USA this Friday at 1:30am Irish time. Killarney Valley AC women Sarah Leahy is in the panel of six and will hopefully be a starter alongside any of Molly Scott, Joan Healy, Lauren Roy, Adeyemi Talabi and Kate Doherty.

The goal of the team is to try and run sub-44 seconds and come out of the heats to make the World Final, which will be held the following day. The team this year have a season’s best of 44.25 seconds which they will have to better if they are to advance against powerful sprinting nations like Jamaica, USA and Great Britain. The baton exchanges in relay running require huge skill given that these ladies will each be sprinting at a top speed of 37 kilometres per hour so anything can happen. It’s great to have a Kerry sprinter at this level and none more deserving than Sarah Leahy.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Farranfore Maine Valley’s David Kenny competed in the 20k walk final in Oregon. Though the race was later in the evening the heat was still very high and that, combined with a slight injury in the second half of the race, hampered the young athlete’s performance, who finished outside his personal best time for a 39th place finish. Kenny has more competitions in the coming weeks and he is sure to be back in good form after the experience of competing on the world stage.