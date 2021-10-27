Kerry athletes qualify for All-Ireland Cross-county Championship finals

Seamus O'Donoghue came second in U-14 boys while Kieran O’Donoghue finished fifth in U-16 boys in the Juvenile even age races at the Munster Cross-Country Championship near Thurles last Sunday. The boys will represent Kerry in the All-Ireland Championship on November 21.

Last Sunday saw the first Munster Cross-Country Championship of the season take place in Turnpike, Two Mile Borris, Thurles where there was an excellent turn out from Kerry athletes, with eight county teams entered across Juvenile even age categories and U-23 and Novice Men and Women, and a number of runners qualifying the All-Ireland finals.

In the U-10 girls, Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Valley) was the top Kerry finisher, crossing the line in seventh place and leading the Kerry team to bronze medals. Making up the team were Lucy O’Connell, 11th (Iveragh), the Tralee Harriers trio of Ailbhe Hennessy 12th, Maeve Wallace 25th, Grace Costello 34th and Kiana Santos (Iveragh) who was 84th.

In U-12 girls Laura O’Brien Leahy from Star of the Laune was the top Kerry girl in 34th position. Also running in this age group were Rebecca Jones and Muireann Breen (Kenmare), Alannah Crossan (Tralee Harriers) and Shauna Kelly (Iveragh).

In U-14 girls the team were fourth overall. The team were 18th Meabh O’Connor (An Riocht), 32nd Tara O’Sullivan (Killarney Valley), 37th Keeva Riordan (Star of the Laune), 45th Lily Riordan (Star of the Laune), 56th Naoise O’Connor (Killarney Valley) and 65th Keelin O’Shea (Iveragh).

Noelle Dillon (Lios Tuathail) finished 12th in U-16 girls, leading the Kerry team to another fourth place. In 15th place was Maria Murnane (Kenmare), followed by 38th Grace O Meara (Killarney Valley), 41st Hazel Murphy (An Riocht), 48th Holly Arthur (Kenmare) and 52nd Rachel Mulgrew (Tralee Harriers).

There was no team entered in U-18 girls with Ella Hussey top Kerry athlete in 23rd place and Ella Murphy (An Riocht) finishing 33rd.

Competing for the U-10 boys team who finished 5th overall were 21st Owen Og Galvin (Lios Tuathail), 22nd Tom O’Sullivan (Kenmare), 31st Sean Moriarty (Kenmare) and three Iveragh athletes 53rd Aidan O’Driscoll, 60th Seamus Hallissey and 81st Liam O’Shea.

Also finishing in fifth position were the U-12 boys team. Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine Valley) led the way with a fabulous eighth place, ahead of 20th Ruairi O’Connor (An Riocht), 35th Conor Duffin ) Killarney Valley ), 44th Hugh Costello (Tralee Harriers), 45th Daithi O'Shea (Kenmare) and 54th Tommy Costello (Tralee Harriers).

Seamus O’Donoghue from Kenmare was the highest placed Kerry athlete of the day when he crossed the line in second place in the U-14 boys race. Isaac Vickers from Farranfore Maine Valley was 24th.

Kenmare had another excellent race in the U16 boys with Kieran O’Donoghue coming fifth overall ahead of Adam Quigley (Iveragh) 14th, James Dillon (Lios Tuathail) 36th, Thomas O’Reilly (Kenmare) 41st and Tomas Smyth (Kenmare 46th). Kerry had only one athlete competing in U18 boys – Tommy Arthur from Kenmare who came 18th.

In the Novice Woman’s race the Kerry team finished in fourth place with Caroline Murphy (Gneeveguilla) coming home in 21st place ahead of 29th Erica Wallace (Tralee Harriers), 35th Louise Riordan (Star of the Laune) and 38th Mary Barrett (An Riocht).

Darragh O’Leary from Killarney Valley ran a great race in the Men’s U-23 category, finishing in third place. The Novice Men’s team from An Riocht placed fifth with Sean Stockes, Martin Dineen, Stephen Moore and Kevin Griffin making the team.

Donal Leahy from Lios Tuathail finished in 13th place in the Novice Men’s race making it a fifth place also for the Kerry team with he, Darragh O’Leary (Killarney Valley) and the four men from An Riocht making up the team.

The action stays in the same location for the Munster Uneven Age, Junior and Senior XC Championships next Sunday.