Kerry athletes place commendably high at Munster cross-country championships in bitterly cold conditions

Tralee Harriers athletes braving the cold weather at the rescheduled Munster Intermediate, Master and Juvenile B competition on Sunday in Clarecastle, Co Clare

Freezing weather and poor road conditions prevented Kerry athletes from making the journey to Clarecastle in Clare for the rescheduled Munster Intermediate, Master and Juvenile B cross-country competition on Sunday. However, there were some great individual results from those who were able to make the journey and brave the elements.

The best result of the day came from Ted O’Gorman (Killarney Valley) who was second in the Under-17 boys race. One of the other highest finishes of the day came from Lara O’Brien Leahy from Star of the Laune AC who finished third in Under-13 girls.

In the Under-9 girls race Erin Wallace (Tralee Harriers) finished fifth, with her sister Maeve also winning an individual medal in Under-11 girls with a seventh place finish. Team mate Robyn Flynn finished 20th in the same race.

There was a ninth place finished for Conor O’Donnell (Killarney Valley) in Under-9 boys.

In Under-15 boys Conor McCarthy (Farranfore Maine Valley) was fifth and Derek O’Gorman (Killarney Valley) was seventh.

Three An Riocht athletes competed in Intermediate men, with Kevin Griffin placing 22nd, Karol Makarewicz finishing 29th and Noel Carr coming home in 38th.