Kennedy wins Cork Grand National on Gordon Elliott-trained Braeside

It was a bumper week of winners for Jack Kennedy, the pinnacle of which was victory in the Cork Grand National on Sunday when he landed the honours on the Gordon Elliott-trained Braeside.

In the familiar KTDA colours, the seven-year-old was yet another easy winner for the Cullentra team, running all over his rivals when leading two fences from home and comfortably holding the Bill Durkan-trained Screaming Colours by three lengths at odds of 16/1.

As he has done in recent seasons, Elliott dominated at Down Royal’s big weekend meeting, with Kennedy having a big hand in the successes.

On Friday the Dingle jockey played his part when guiding Noel and Valerie Moran’s smart four-year-old Zanahiyr to an impressive success in the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle. He easily justified his odds of 8/13 favourite when only having to be pushed out to win by eight lengths from Noel Meade’s 5/4 chance Cask Mate.

Davy Russell had taken the earlier maiden hurdle on 1/9 favourite Hollow Games and the Elliott treble was completed in the bumper which went the way of 1/3 favourite The Mediator and Jamie Codd.

On Saturday Kennedy rode two more Elliott winners at Down Royal where the first Grade 1 of the season, the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, went to the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon, ridden by Bryony Frost.

Elliott supplied four winners, with Kennedy partnering Mighty Potter to land the maiden hurdle by 29 lengths. A 4/9 favourite, the four-year-old’s task was made that little bit easier when his own stable companion The Greek fell at the second last but it was still at taking performance from the winner.

Eskylane doubled Kennedy’s tally and made it three for Elliott who landed a 1-2 in the handicap hurdle with Magic Tricks taking the runner-up spot under Mark Walsh. Four and a half lengths separated the 4/1 joint-favourites with the winner carrying the colours of owners Kenny Haughey, Laura Haughey and Kieran Byrne.

Kennedy enjoyed his first winner of the week as the Elliott-trained Cute Cherry took the handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday. The 15/2 chance came from off the pace to win by two and a half-lengths from the Philip Fenton-trained Gali Flight.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cooper took the mares’ maiden hurdle at Cork Racecourse on Sunday on the Paul Nolan-trained Jeremys Jewel. A 1/2 favourite for owner Philip Byrne, the six-year-old was another to win with plenty in hand. She scored by four and three-parts of a length from outsider Little Token.