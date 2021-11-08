Kennedy to miss a few weeks after breaking his wrist in Naas fall

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy, on far side, were on the mark at Naas on Saturday where Teahupoo beat Quilixios to win the Fishery Lane Hurdle. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Jack Kennedy is facing a number of weeks out of the saddle after suffering a broken wrist from a fall on Sunday at Naas. It is another frustrating set-back for the Dingle jockey who has suffered a number of falls and injuries over his career.

It had been shaping up as a successful day at the Kildare race course on Sunday when Kennedy won the Grade 3 BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle for Gordon Elliott. On board Teahupoo, Kennedy galloped to a very impressive 12-length victory over Quilixios, with another Cheltenham and Grade 1 victor Jeff Kidder a further eight lengths back in third.

Kennedy was always travelling best on the Robcour-owned gelding and though Autumn Evening fell at the second last when upsides, Teahupoo always looked the winner.

The Kerry man also had a fairly straightforward win on the 30/100 favourite Ginto, who skipped clear up the straight under Kennedy to land the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle.

Earlier last week, Kennedy was on board Queens Brook as the six-year-old mare justified 11/8 joint favouritism in the two-mile Fairyhouse.ie Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Tuesday, having always been prominent in second before being ridden to dispute the lead ahead of the penultimate flight. The daughter of Shirocco had to battle but began to exert control approaching the last and stayed on well to win by four lengths.

Bryan Cooper was among the winners at Naas on Sunday, and he looks to be building a nice partnership with the progressive Wa, who made light of a rise in the weights from his last success to sluice home by seven and a half lengths in the Cavan Developments Novice Handicap Chase for trainer Dermot McLoughlin.

There was a second winner for Cooper at Naas when he excelled on the Mark Molloy-trained Farrawaybay to wear down the favourite Gaspard Du Seuil in the Safer Gambling Handicap Hurdle. It looked like the jolly had stolen a march on the field but Cooper never panicked and gradually eased his charge into proceedings into the straight without ever asking the ultimate question, prevailing by one and a quarter lengths.

Cooper also enjoyed a winner at Thurles on Thursday when the Tralee jockey resumed acquaintances with the Gigginstown House Stud colours as he booted Idas Boy to a facile nine-and-a-half-length success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. The Noel Meade-trained seven-year-old had been off the track for a year but clearly retains plenty of talent as he skipped clear from the third last without ever being asked to exert himself by Cooper.

Meanwhile, Listowel man Gavin Brouder also got on the scoresheet at Thurles on Thursday as the Aengus King-trained Gold Creek finally break her duck when galloping to a two-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Ballagh Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

Brouder was happy to track the leaders early on in the two-and-a-half-mile contest before making steady progress three out and he was disputing the lead on the seven-year-old with Misty Millie, who came a cropper at the last under pressure.