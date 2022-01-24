Kerry

Kennedy rides two-timer at Thurles on Sunday

Ballyshannon Rose and Jack Kennedy (left) just got the better of Jeremys Flame to give trainer Paul Fahey a notable success at Thurles on Sunday. Photo by Racing Post

Ballyshannon Rose and Jack Kennedy (left) just got the better of Jeremys Flame to give trainer Paul Fahey a notable success at Thurles on Sunday. Photo by Racing Post

Jack Kennedy enjoyed two more winners at Thurles on Sunday where he rode a winners for Gordon Elliott and Kildare trainer Paul Fahey.

Kennedy certainly earned his riding fee as he took the two-mile seven-furlong novice hurdle on the Elliott-trained Gerri Colombe which didn’t win in the manner a 4/9 favourite might be expected to. Ridden along at times, the six-year-old led between the final two flights and beat Noel Meade’s Idas Boy by a length and a quarter at the line.

The Dingle jockey enjoyed a higher-profile success as the Paul Fahey-trained Ballyshannon Rose won the Grade 2 mares’ novice chase. A well-supported 7/2 chance, the nine-year-old got the better of Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame by half a length and will now be aimed at the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

