Kennedy on cusp of first Kerry National

Jack Kennedy stands on the cusp on Wednesday of a first Kerry National success. (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile).

The Guinness Kerry National is off at 4:25 on Wednesday and is the feature race on day four of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

A field of 21-runners have been declared for the 3m handicap chase that is certain to be another test of stamina.

The Gordon Elliott trained Conflated is the clear favourite at 9/2 with Jack Kennedy aboard. The Dingle man will be eager to add a first Kerry National success to his already impressive CV, while Elliott will be looking for his first win in the race since 2017.

Conflated brings good novice form to the race and according to Elliott is unexposed. A son of Yeats suggests that stamina shouldn’t be an issue for Conflated who carries 11-1.

Elliott sends four to post including Farclas, who hasn’t been seen since his highly commendable fifth in last year’s Aintree Grand National.

Although the fact Kennedy has sided with Conflated is significant.

The remainder of the Elliott quartet is made up of Aramax and The Big Lense, both for owner J. P McManus.

The Big Lense is not without an each-way chance based on recent form. He won over 3m at Kilbeggan in July and finished a respectable sixth to Born By The Sea at Galway last time.

The Big Lense beat last year’s Guinness Kerry National winner, Cabaret Queen, on his first start at the Listowel track in 2019 when landing The Kerry Group Handicap Steeplechase over 2m 4f. carrying 10-3. A similar mark (10-9) for Wednesday’s race should be a plus for him and jockey Jody McGarvey.

Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper is on first reserve, Fairyhill Run, for trainer John Ryan. He is unbeaten in his last three starts and at 6/1 is not without a chance should he get in.

He carries a very low weight,10-7, and Bryan will be hoping to strike with the lowest weighted winner in the race since 2017 when Potters Point and Lisa O’Neill carried 10-0 for trainer Gordon Elliott.

Neither can one rule out the ‘deadly duo’ that is trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend. They took this race in 2020 with Cabaret Queen and deserve plenty of respect. Of the Mullins’ trio in the race, Townend has opted for Annamix (14/1).

Mullins also saddles Brahma Bull (25/1) - a winner of the Listowel Slan Abhaile INH Flat Race in 2017 - and Koshari (14/1), who is by the much sought-after sire, Walk in the Park.