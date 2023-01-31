KABB: Collins shoots the lights out as Rathmore Ravens beat St Anne’s Farranfore in thriller

The St Paul's U-11 basketball team that played during the half-time in the Men's National League Division One game in the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Milltown under-12 girls with the St Pauls Senior Ladies Basketball team at the the Women's National League Division One game against Swords Thunder in the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY AREA BASKETBALL BOARD NEWS

U-18 Boys Division 2

St Anne’s Farranfore Flyers 76

Rathmore Ravens 77



Farranfore Flyers played host to Rathmore Ravens on Sunday morning in a high quality contest and it’s a pity there had to be a loser. It turned into a shootout between the Flyers Owen O’Connor (26 points) and Ravens Ciaran Collins who had a game high 36 points. After a tight first half ravens held a narrow three point lead.

The game continued in a similar vein in the second quarter mirrored the first as the sides traded basket for basket. Owen O’Connor dominated for St. Anne’s scoring 16 points in this quarter giving Farranfore Flyers a one point half time lead.

Rathmore Ravens upped the tempo in the third quarter at both ends of the court The visitors had Ciaran Collins was dominating the broads grabbing rebounds but Farranfore thanks to O’Connor and Colm O’Riordan were still draining baskets at the other end and so as both sides added 17 points apiece in the this quarter, the home side still led by a point and it was all to play for in the final quarter.

The Raven were like vultures in the opening minute of the fourth quarter adding six points but the Flyers rallied after a timeout and after a great competitive game of basketball that was a credit to both sides and coaches, Rathmore Ravens held on for a one point win down the stretch.

U-16 Boys Division 3 Plate

Rathmore Ravens 39

Glenbeigh Falcons 24

Rathmore Ravens and Glenbeigh Falcons met again, this time in Rathmore in the Plate with both sides without some key players.

It led to an error ridded low scoring first quarter with nervous fouls racking up for both teams, and despite the initial lead that Glenbeigh Falcons had gained, the teams ended the quarter level on 8-8.

Rathmore Ravens had the slight edge defensively and their skilful man to man defence made it difficult for the opposition. That coupled with their rebounding and challenging for every ball saw them grow in confidence. Ravens were able to turn over possession on a number of occasions and converted this into scores, giving them a lead of six points at the end of the second quarter.

With sharp shooting by Glenbeigh Falcon’s Martin Zadochenko and Darragh O’Grady, this game was still within their grasp. However the effects of having played a football match already that day may have meant that the Glenbeigh boys had no more left to give in the final minutes. Rathmore Ravens responded to the strong vocal support and continued to build on their lead to take the win.

U-12 Boys Division 3

St Paul’s 33

Killarney Cougars 21

St Paul’s had to dig deep in the final quarter of this top of the table local derby class with Cougars at Kilcummin National School. The home side made most of the early running producing a sparkling opening quarter running into a 12-0 lead with Sean O’Leary hitting six points. The second quarter proved to be far more competitive with Michael O’Donoghue (4) and Dan Barry (3) spurring Paul’s into a commanding first half lead.

Despite not scoring in the opening half Cougars were still creating chances and finally began to eat into the big lead with David Kennelly scoring 10 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to just seven points ahead of the final quarter.

The lead was down to just three points a minute into the final quarter with Kennelly and Luke Bowler adding baskets with the game really opening up.

However Dan Barry and Michael O’Donoghue combined well under the basket with Barry hitting three baskets, while O’Donoghue added another score to push the home side clear once more.

O’Leary re-joined the action late on and add another six points as he finished games top scorer with David Kennelly with 12 each while Dan Barry hit 11. The win puts St Paul’s top of the league for the time being with a number of teams having games in hand. For Killarney Cougars they remain in second place at the half way stage of the season.

U-16 Girls Division 3

St Anne’s 27

Kenmare Kestrels 17



St Anne’s hosted Kenmare Kestrels in Farranfore and collected maximum league points. It started off with both teams trading baskets but St Anne’s managed to lead by three points after the first quarter. By half time the score was St Anne’s 15-12 in favour of the home side. Thanks to some hard work under the boards St Anne’s extended their lead by 19-12 going into the last quarter. Kenmare fought to the end but St Anne’s were too strong on the night.

U-14 Girls Division 1

Killarney Cougars 35

St Paul's 24

The good attendance at the Pres Gym enjoyed a competitive contest before the home side finally got on top to secure the points. The Cougars held a narrow lead throughout and were made to work hard all through the game but great scores by Faye Lynch and Naoise O’Connor gave the Cougars the advantage 16-13 at half-time despite good scores by Annie Brosnan and Clodagh O’Sullivan for St Paul's.

Cougars lead was increased 24-19 by the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Cougars getting on top with Leah O’Sullivan and Kate Lyons getting the baskets to give their side the momentum required to edge the home side towards a deserved win.

U-14 Girls Division 3

Killorglin CYMS 35

St Joseph's B 18

KCYMS welcomed St Josephs Duagh B team to Killorglin on Sunday morning for this U-14 league clash. KCYMS started the stronger with some great plays from Aoibhin O’Sullivan and Isabella O’Donoghue.

St Joseph's Maura Lyons scored some lovely baskets and kept St Josephs in touch as KYCMS led 15-10 at half time.

Although KCYMS gradually took control of the game St Josephs never gave up and kept fighting but found it hard to stop Aoibhin O’Sullivan and Isabella O’Donoghue on offence.

It was 24-13 entering the final quarter but solid defence from Ciara Doherty and Seodín O’Donoghue kept the visitors comeback at bay as KYCMS were deserving winners of a sporting contest.

U-13 Girls Division 1

Killarney Cougars 23

Kenmare Kestrels 20

The Cougars staged a late last quarter comeback to deny Kenmare victory at the Pres Gym on Saturday evening. The visitors dominated through this low scoring game leading until the closing minutes.

Baskets by Ruby Tangney, Siena Ryan and Lilly Hickson had the Kestrels ahead by six points at half-time and they maintained a lead of 6pts entering the last quarter. Cougars saved their best spell of the game until the final quarter and forced to chase the game they finally came good and had good baskets by Millie Spillane and Sophie O’Shea to leave a point between the sides before Isabelle Lyons hit two late baskets to secure a win in the dying seconds that had looked unlikely throughout.

U-12 Girls Division 1

Rathmore Ravens 43

Glenbeigh Falcons 23

This was a game that Rathmore Ravens held the upper hand throughout despite a brave display by Glenbeigh Falcons. Ravens led 10-6 at the end of the opening quarter and were in front by double scores 22-11 at half time. The Rathmore side was getting away easier shots while Glenbeigh enjoyed no luck with the ball running around the rim and they eventually went down by twenty points.

Ravens played solid defence and took their scores, with most getting on the score sheet, including Orlagh Brosnan, Sarah Moss and Danielle Buckley.

U-12 Girls Division 1

St. Joseph’s 31

Tralee Magic 21



Tralee Magic were on the road to Duagh early Sunday morning to play St Joseph’s. The home side took an early lead and at the end of the first quarter led by 10-3 thanks to six points from the inform Katelyn Lyons and 4 from Isabel O’Keeffe. Sarah Slattery flew the flag for Magic with a brilliant display and six points to her tally in the first quarter.

Joseph’s were outplayed by a determined Magic in the second quarter where both Roisin Reidy and Holly Costello scored a layup and a free throw each, matched only by one basket from St Joseph’s Siún Kirby to bring the score to 14-12 in St Joseph’s favour at the break.

St. Joseph’s turned things around in the third quarter where Katelyn Lyons and Aideen Duffy brought St. Joseph’s tally to 23. Magic maintained the pressure with a Sarah Slattery bucket and a great free throw from Roisin Reidy. The forth quarter was the Katelyn Lyons show as she scored four baskets; all assisted by her teammates Chloe Danagher and Caoimhe Fitzgerald, Anna Troude and Charlee-Ann Duffy.

Holly Costello, Sarah Slattery and Roisin Reidy made some fine baskets in the fourth quarter and a brave Tralee Magic left it all on the court, but it was St. Joseph’s day and they came out on top in what was a great sporting game.