Joy for Patsy as Get Lost Now wins Kingdom Cup and books his ticket to Champion Stakes

Patsy Joy from Killorglin receiving the Kingdom Cup from sponsor Ena Galvin after Get Lost Now won the feature event at the Tralee coursing meeting on Tuesday while holding the winner is Harry O Sullivan Photo by Moss Joe Browne

James O'Connor

Get Lost Now (NewInn Wonder / Too Late Now) all but assured his place in this season’s Champion Stakes with an emphatic victory in the Kingdom Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Owned and trained by Patsy Joy, the winner, who was a 5/2 shot in the long odds book, was the class performer throughout the competition, held across three days at the old Ballybeggan racecourse in Tralee, and concluding in fine weather on Tuesday. 

