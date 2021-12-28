Joy for Patsy as Get Lost Now wins Kingdom Cup and books his ticket to Champion Stakes

Get Lost Now (NewInn Wonder / Too Late Now) all but assured his place in this season’s Champion Stakes with an emphatic victory in the Kingdom Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Owned and trained by Patsy Joy, the winner, who was a 5/2 shot in the long odds book, was the class performer throughout the competition, held across three days at the old Ballybeggan racecourse in Tralee, and concluding in fine weather on Tuesday.

Having defeated Pennylane Wonder and Victor Ludorum in the opening rounds, Get Lost Now continued his winning streak with a three-length victory over Boylesports Magic to book the white collar in the final against Ballymac Smokey.

Whilst the latter led briefly leaving slips in the deciding course, the Killorglin owned runner quickly exerted his dominance and led for the remainder of the buckle to score by a length.

The Derby Trial Stake 20/21 ticket was won by the impressive Dresden Dingo (NewInn Wonder/ Call Her Dresden).

The winner is jointly owned by Johnny O’Keeffe and the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy, who passed away just over a week ago. Pat was always terrific supporter of coursing in Kerry throughout his life and would have been thrilled to see his charge upset the odds in the final against Ballymac Rule.

Early pace proved decisive and saw Dresden Dingo race into an early lead and the Lixnaw runner extended his advantage from halfway to score by a length and a half.

Connections of Durango Steffi (Blades Of Fire / Tobar Na Molt) will head to the National meeting in Clonmel with confidence following her victory in the 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake.

Owned by James Lavery from Tarbert, the winner produced some classy performance en route to the final in which she was pitted against Killeacle Bella.

The latter was well handicapped for the deciding course having been hard hunted in the previous round. Killeacle Bella led briefly leaving slips but the winner was back on terms within strides and easily drew clear to score by six lengths.

Therewithashout (Adios Alonso / Dublinfourdasher) upset the odds to score in the Derby qualifier for the Clash-Of-The-Ash Syndicate which is headed up by Kieran O’Connell from Abbeydorney.

Joans Claret was a warm favourite going to slips for the deciding course but the Ballyduff runner was slow to find his feet through the opening yards and surrendered vital early ground to his rival.

Therewithashout was well in command passing halfway, and while Brendan Purcell’s charge mounted a challenge late on, the winner failed to wilt and held on for a one-length success.

The Curtains from Tournafulla claimed their fifth Classic qualifier for Clonmel when Barrack Rachel (Watchman / Barrack Millie) delivered with style to win this season’s Oaks ticket.

Whilst she was the 6/4 outsider in the final against Shane Herbert’s JoJo Bow, Barrack Rachel took a flyer off the red collar.

Owned by Orna Curtain, the winner extended her advantage from halfway and was three lengths clear at the opening turn.

The Bailey Cup was a 32-runner event with Shanavulin Steel and Cavalli (Coolavanny Bingo / Jumeriah Glory) making it through to the deciding course. Shanavulin Steel was first to show leaving slips, but Cavalli was quickly on terms and easily drew clear of his rival to score by two lengths. The winner is trained by Paudie Lyons and owned by Gavin Johns.

Finally, the Dr. Chute Memorial Stake was won by the Garrett Hartigan owned Domain Spota (Domain King / Domain Hope) who defeated Two Buckos by two lengths.

Gortin Reiki (Reikers Island / Queen Denise) landed the spoils in The Friends Of Johnny Carroll Stake for owners Neily O’Connell and Niall McGhee from Kilflynn. The winner raced clear of Snobbish Tip from halfway to score by a length and a half.

The final Stake on the card, The Tommy & Jack Sheehy Memorial Cup, was won by the Neily Nolan owned Brosna Bruno (Mafi Magic / Strawberry Amy).

Having surrendered early ground to Mystery Fire, the winner quickly took command and ran out an impressive one-length victor.