Johnny Kelliher-trained Dresden Dingo is popular and impressive winner of Denis Leen Memorial Cup at Kilflynn coursing

Ballinveala Zion was the runaway winner of the Reserve Derby Trial Stake for owner Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion

Bridget Leen presenting the Dinny Leen Memorial All Age Cup to owner Johnny O'Keeffe from Lixnaw after the victory of Dresden Dingo. Also included are Julianne O'Keeffe, Darragh Sheehan, Joan Herbert, Mike Leen, Tom McElligott and trainer John Kelliher. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Matty Dillon is presenting the cup to Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion after Ballinveala Zion won the Reserve Dog Trial Stake at Kilflynn on Sunday. Also included are Joan Herbert and trainer Kevin Barry. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

James O'Connor

Dresden Dingo (NewInn Wonder/ Call Her Dresden) proved a popular winner of the Denis ‘Dinny’ Leen Memorial Cup at Kilflynn last Sunday afternoon, as huge crowds attended over the weekend for what was a fantastic start to the new coursing season.

A relative outsider at 6/1 prior to the event, Dresden Dingo was a model of consistency throughout the feature. Trained in Blennerville by Johnny Kelliher, the winner kick-started his campaign on the opening day of the meeting with a three-length success of Balindaggin Andy. Further victories over Attention All (4l) and Somelittlereward (3l) ensured the red collar for the final course against surprise package South Australia.

