Johnny Kelliher-trained Dresden Dingo is popular and impressive winner of Denis Leen Memorial Cup at Kilflynn coursing

Dresden Dingo (NewInn Wonder/ Call Her Dresden) proved a popular winner of the Denis ‘Dinny’ Leen Memorial Cup at Kilflynn last Sunday afternoon, as huge crowds attended over the weekend for what was a fantastic start to the new coursing season.

A relative outsider at 6/1 prior to the event, Dresden Dingo was a model of consistency throughout the feature. Trained in Blennerville by Johnny Kelliher, the winner kick-started his campaign on the opening day of the meeting with a three-length success of Balindaggin Andy. Further victories over Attention All (4l) and Somelittlereward (3l) ensured the red collar for the final course against surprise package South Australia.

The winner was sent to slips a hot 1/3 favourite and he duly obliged with a dominant display. Quickly into stride, he easily drew clear of his rival to run out a convincing five-length winner. Jointly owned by Johnny O’Keeffe from Lixnaw and the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy, Dresden Dingo was claiming a second big career success having won Trial Stake honours at the Christmas meeting in Ballybeggan last term.

Ballinveala Zion (Crafty Gonzalo/ Ballinveala Wren) was runaway winner of the Reserve Derby Trial Stake for Ballybunion owner, Vincent Purtill. He won all his courses with the minimum of fuss and easily drew clear of the James Kelliher trained Sore Loser in the final course to score by three lengths. The winner is trained by Kevin Barry and certainly appears to have the tools to make a bold challenge for full Trial Stake honours as the season progresses through the winter months.

Meanwhile, there was a big upset in the final of the Barry Lynch Kennels All Age Bitch Stake as Fate Intervenes (Drive On Smokey/ Mixed Marriage) produced a huge performance to deny the Sean Carr owned Our Ambition. The latter was a red hot favourite for the event having claimed the Patsy Byrne All Age Bitch Stake at Patrickswell last term. However, a sluggish start put paid to her chances as Fate Intervenes established a decisive early advantage, and while Our Ambition rallied in the final yards, her efforts fell just short. The winner is jointly owned by Patrick Tracey and Martin Keane from Kilmihil in county Clare.

The Oaks Trial Stake was a highly competitive affair with the final contested between Box Of Crayons and Amirite (NewInn Wonder/ Laurina). The latter went to slips at odds of 1/2 and she didn’t let her supporters down. Owned in Portlaoise by Ray Conroy and Ollie Dunne, the February puppy made a swift exit from slips and quickly forged ahead of her rival. The winner extended her advantage on the rising ground and took the opening turn with two and a half lengths in hand. Her weekend exploits have earned a quote of 20/1 for Oaks success.

Charlie Chip (Drive On Smokey/ Glenbowen Jessie) impressed when winning the One Course Duffer Stake for the Wheres My Wellingtons Syndicate from Freemount and Rathmore. Trained by James Kelliher, the winner clocked impressively throughout and easily accounted for Lone Tonic by four lengths in the final course.

The Working Members Stake was won by the Jerimiah Hanafin and Maurice Leen owned Farran Budda (Droopys Sydney/ Tobar Na Molt). The winner had it all his own way in the final to record a comprehensive victory over Ulate Frankie.

This weekend the action switches to Glin for the three-day meeting at the club grounds in Ballinagoul. The Desmond Cup is the feature event and carries a winner’s purse of €2,500. The opening rounds of the Derby Trial Stake and All Age Bitch take centre stage on Friday with coursing on all three days getting underway at 11.30am.