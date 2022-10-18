John Teahan and sons score 40 points to inspire Cahersiveen to victory over Duagh in court thriller

John Teehan, centre, with his sons Sean and Ronan, after all three played together for the first time for Cahersiveen in the Men's County League Division 2. The three of them combined to score 40 points in their team's 71 to 86 win over Duagh.

MEN’S COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Duagh 68

Cahersiveen 71

Former Irish International and Super League winner with Tralee Tigers, John Teahan achieved what he described as the “highlight of my career” when he was joined on the court for the first time by his two sons Sean and Ronan and their combined 40-point contribution helped get Cahersiveen over the line in an absolute thriller at the Duagh Sports Complex on Sunday night.

Duagh were the better side in the opening quarter thanks to some hard earned scores in the paint from Timmy O’Sullivan and Murioch McNulty while Cahersiveen can thank the outside shooting of Ronan Teahan (7) and Ryan Sugrue (6) to keep in touch as Duagh led 21-17 at the end of the opening quarter.

Cahersiveen took over in the second quarter thanks to the run and gun play by teenagers Sean Teahan (6) and Tadgh O’Connor (7) while Duagh can thank Murioch McNulty and Darragh O’Keeffe with six points each for keeping Duagh in touch as Cahersiveen led 40-36 at half time.

The pace never relented in the third quarter as Duagh were scoring freely on the fast break while Cahersiveen were crashing the boards with Shane Coffey and Sean Scanlon excellent as Cahersiveen clung on to a 58-54 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was end to end and toe to toe as both sides refused to flinch with Feale Rangers forward Thomas Scanlon showing his fitness and draining 8 points while young Sean Teahan and Tadgh O’Connor combined for another 10 for the South Kerry side.

The game ended in a welter of excitement as the game was tied with forty seconds left when Tadgh O’Connor went to the free throw line and made one from two and Cahersiveen led 69-68. Duagh went to the other end but failed to take the lead as John Teahan showing the composure of a 52-year-old who rolled back the years when he drained a bucket with just ten seconds left. Duagh needed a three to force overtime but when they got the shot off, the ball rolled around the rim as the buzzer sounded and Cahersiveen had won a thriller.

It was a fitting in many ways that John Teahan should end on the winning side with Sean and Ronan as they may not play together too many times but what an amazing achievement for the family.

Top scorers

Duagh: Thomas Scanlon (16), Murioch McNulty (14), Timmy O’Sullivan (10), Aidan Holden (8)

Cahersiveen: Sean Teahan (19), Tadgh O’Connor (16), Ronan Teahan (11), John Teahan (10)

U-18 GIRLS COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Cahersiveen 45

Ballybunion Wildcats 40

Cahersiveen just managed to withstand a second half comeback by Ballybunion Wildcats and claim the win thanks to the shooting exploits of Clara Daly who top scored with 24 points. Cahersiveen led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter as both sides were slow into their stride but once Cahersiveen changed to man to man, with Aoife Looney, Amy Quirke and Lauren Curran playing defence while Clara Daly was draining 14 points at the offensive end, it was Cahersiveen who led 24-13 at half time.

The Wildcats had the better of the exchanges in the third quarter outscoring Cahersiveen 12-7 but in the final quarter Clara Daly perimeter shooting was outstanding and her three three-pointers saw Cahersiveen edge out Wildcats for the win.

U-16 GIRLS COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION 3

St Anne’s Farranfore 61

St Bridget’s Currow 35

St Anne’s made a winning start to the league as they proved too strong for a never say die St Bridget’s side in the second half of this well contested game. St Anne’s led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and still led 28-15 at the interval.

But the final two quarters belonged to St Anne’s as the powered to a 61-35 win. Top scorers for St Anne’s were Caoimhe McCarthy, Clodagh O’Sullivan and Róisín O’Callaghan while Amy Fitzgerald, Clodagh O’Connor and Alisha Fitzgerald were best for St Bridget’s.

U-13 GIRLS COUNTY LEAGUE

St Anne’s U-13 Girls also got their season off to a winning start as they proved too strong for a TK Vixens side who never gave up. Top scorers for St Anne’s were Siún Morrissey, Kate McMahon and Eimear Corbett.

To complete a great weekend for St Anne’s made it two wins on the trot when they beat their neighbours St Coleman’s Sparks with a very impressive display. They led all the way and moved the ball well in defence and attack and ran out comfortable winners with top scorers being Amy Fitzgerald, Clodagh McMahon and Sinéad Galvin.