John Kelliher-trained Spurge sets the standard in A2 525 sweepstake heats worth €1,500 to winner

Blanemore Bucko, owned by Donie Mulvihill from Ballylongford, and Kool Kemzo, owned by David Carey of Listowel, clocked identical times of 28.98 in their heat wins Expand

kerryman

John Barry

Castleisland Tyre Centre has come up with outstanding sponsorship for an A2 525 sweepstake at Tralee Track, making possible a winner’s purse of €1,500, and the one they all have to beat after the opening round last Friday night is Spurge, which John Kelliher trains in Lohercannon, Tralee, for a syndicate headed up by James Sugrue from Kilflynn.

This February ’21 son of Pestana and Ballycowen Lucy had shone big-time over the sprint distance in recent weeks, recording three outstanding wins on the trot, and it was the early pace he showed in achieving those victories that set him up for success again in the first of four heats.

