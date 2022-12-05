John Kelliher-trained Spurge sets the standard in A2 525 sweepstake heats worth €1,500 to winner

Castleisland Tyre Centre has come up with outstanding sponsorship for an A2 525 sweepstake at Tralee Track, making possible a winner’s purse of €1,500, and the one they all have to beat after the opening round last Friday night is Spurge, which John Kelliher trains in Lohercannon, Tralee, for a syndicate headed up by James Sugrue from Kilflynn.

This February ’21 son of Pestana and Ballycowen Lucy had shone big-time over the sprint distance in recent weeks, recording three outstanding wins on the trot, and it was the early pace he showed in achieving those victories that set him up for success again in the first of four heats.

Housed in trap 3 and a 2/1 shot in the betting, Spurge left everything trailing right from the break and, always in total control, he won by three lengths from 7/4 favourite, the Jack Kennelly-trained Starson Melody, in a quite brilliant 28.66 for the A2 class involved. Richard Gentleman’s Garrison Bejing claimed the third qualifying spot, four and a half lengths behind Starson Melody.

Two other first-round winners clocked the identical time of 28.98 and the first of them, in heat 3, was Blanemore Bucko, owned by Donie Mulvihill, of Ballylongford. This fellow ran from trap 4 and was very much an outsider at 15/2, but he came from off the pace to win a tight and talked-about finish by a neck and a head from Slippy Kim and Cashen Dynamo.

Things looked good for Cashen Dynamo for most of the trip, but Slippy Kim pulled him back on the run to the line and there was unfortunate coming together between the pair, resulting in a stewards’ inquiry into the running of Slippy Kim and her subsequent disqualification from the sweepstake (she must now run two conduct trials).

The other winning time of 28.98 was produced in heat 4 by Kool Kemzo, owned by David Carey of Listowel (agent, Michael Shine). This 9/4 second favourite was wearing the red sheet and he motored sweetly to the opening bend on the inside of Bville Sky and Whisky River to claim a lead which was to be massively extended by the third bend.

Bville Sky, which had been coursing in Lixnaw earlier in the day, ran on well enough behind Kool Kemzo, but five and a half lengths separated the pair at the line. A further two lengths back was 6/4 favourite, the Sean Hunt-trained Jesceda Covid.

The remaining first-round heat, the second, was won in 29.04 by the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Dark Candy. A rank outsider at 6/1, she got the start that was required from trap 3 and, although the Jerry Griffin-trained Sporting Shandy looked like overtaking her rounding the last bend, she was not to be denied and won an exciting finish by a head from Sporting Shanty, with three lengths back to Wild Cailín Bawn.

The draw afterwards, overseen by racing manager Kieran Casey, saw Spurge allocated trap 1 in the second semi-final this Friday night and it is well nigh impossible to oppose him. Cashen Dynamo can win the first semi-final.

The draw is (trap order):

First semi-final: Blanemore Bucko, Dark Candy, Wild Cáilín Bawn, Wild Cáilín Dubh, Bville Sky, Cashen Dynamo (W).

Second semi-final: Spurge, Starson Melody, Kool Kemzo, Garrison Bejing, Sporting Shanty, Jesceda Covid (M).

The final will be run on Saturday of next week.

Meanwhile, Friday’s supporting programme saw the Brendan Maunsell-trained Bulletfromagun win an open 525 in 28.65. The only wide seed, he was always going to justify 6/4 favouritism and hit the line a length and a half ahead of the Jack Kennelly-trained Sogna In Grande, which lost little caste in defeat.

Jack Kennelly immediately followed up by winning the very next race, an A1 525,with Ballywilliam Boy, which did everything right from trap 4 and beat Baltovin Spider by two lengths in a time which was just two spots outside that of Bulletfromagun – 28.67.

An A3 525 race saw Tanvalley Rose score a very smart trap-to-line victory in 28.96 for local owner, Michael Carroll, while the last of eleven races, an S0/ S1 325, was impressively won in 17.68 by Earn Perks, jointly owned by Thomas and Johnny Regan, of Ardfert.

Another impressive winner, on 29.03 in a race for A6 class, was the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Royce, while the remaining winners were Clounamon Cobra (29.32) and Queenies Girl (18.02).