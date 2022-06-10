Jockey Murphy talks about the extent of his drinking that led to blackouts and a 14-month racing suspension

Killarney jockey Oisin Murphy has spoken candidly about his alcohol problem that led to a 14-month suspension from racing and his road to recovery and plans to get back in the saddle next year

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy, from Killarney, has told of his alcohol-induced blackouts and how he was genuinely worried that his racing career was in grave danger because of his heavy drinking.

The 26-year-old was crowned leading Flat jockey for a third time last year, but he was also hit with a 14-month ban in February for breaking Covid rules and for two alcohol-related breaches.

The Kerry man – who is still regarded as one of the hottest and most talented flat jockeys in Ireland and Britain – has spoken candidly about the downward spiral of drinking that led to his suspension, and also of the physical harm his binge drinking was doing to him.

“When I was happy I would drink, when I was sad I would drink. I put a lot of pressure on myself to achieve results, but I dealt with that pressure entirely in the wrong way,” Murphy told BBC Sport. “I might last a week or sometimes a month (without drinking) but it would spiral out of control again.

“By the time Goodwood came around in August [2021] I had blacked out every night of that week. Okay, I was probably blacking out very early in the evening so I was fine the next morning, but I really couldn’t deal with the pressure, and by the Breeders’ Cup in November I was ready to stop riding.

“Whether I rode well or poorly that day, whether I had winners or no winners, I dealt with it the same way. I got in the car with my driver and I started drinking. I had no set plan as to what would be my last drink that evening.”

In November 2021 at Newmarket, Murphy failed an alcohol test for the second time, and it seems it was the “embarrassment” of this second indiscretion that drove him to address his problem and seek help.

"I think the first race was at 12.15 and there was no breathalyser when I pitched up so I weighed out as normal. At about 11.55 the BHA had been tipped off that I had been drinking the night before and they asked me to blow on a breathalyser and I failed. I was filled with embarrassment.

"I had finally realised that my career was over unless I sorted myself out, and also the embarrassment I brought not only on myself but the people closest to me," the Killarney man said.

By then Murphy faced five charges, two relating to failed alcohol tests in May and October and separate counts of misleading or attempting to mislead the BHA over his location over three days in mid-September 2020, as well as accessing a racecourse in breach of Covid protocols and acting in a way that prejudiced the reputation of horse racing.

He voluntarily relinquished his jockey’s licence when he was charged by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in December, and instead focussed his efforts on getting help for his issues.

In September 2020 Murphy told BHA officials he had been on holiday at Lake Como in Italy when he had, in fact, been holidaying on the Greek island of Mykonos, which was on the Covid red list at the time.

"When I booked the holiday it wasn't on the red list, and when it went on the red list I should have immediately changed my plans. Unfortunately I didn't," Murphy said. "I told the BHA I had gone to Lake Como and they had been informed I had been to Mykonos. Over the coming months they asked for my bank records and phone records, which they are entitled to do. And I had to put my hands up and tell them that I had not told the truth."

Murphy was was banned for 14 months and fined £31,111 after admitting all five charges. The suspension was backdated to December 8, 2021, when Murphy had given up his licence, so he can reapply for his licence on February 16 next year.

He says he is now sober, is attending AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings, and is in counselling, and after initially struggling to be away from the daily grind of racing he has settled into a life of recovery and relative simplicity.

"I made a massive mistake and I am suffering from the consequences of that now… [but] I had to reach a level that I was happy and being content with doing very simple things. I'm very fortunate to live at the bottom of the gallops here in Lambourn [between London and Bristol] and taking the dog for a walk and going to the local supermarket and buying shopping, and that might sound very strange but I really reached rock bottom in my eyes.

"I stayed off social media for a long time. I ended up being happy doing very normal stuff, and from then I started show jumping and getting back in the horse world, helping [trainer] Andrew Balding a couple of times a week and going racing irregularly.

"I feel like I have not got normality back in my life, but I'm wanted and needed again and that is a nice way to be."

Murphy says his rehabilitation is an ongoing process, though he is already thinking ahead to when he gets back in the racing saddle and starts competing in the biggest races and against the best jockeys again.

"I want to get back in the saddle and show people that I'm healthy and I could get my life back together and win the races I haven't won before. I haven't won enough Classics or a Derby or the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"I can't really portray how I felt throughout last year. There were a lot of low days. Most days were low in fact. I'm fully sober now and I want to maintain how I am. That is day by day.

"I suppose when I return to the saddle I've got to be sure that I am still feeling this way. I can't really live with the idea of failing another breath test. That's why I'm still going to AA and still seeking help from my counsellor."