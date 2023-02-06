Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jesceda Covid goes best in Friday’s A1 525 at KGS for Athea trainer Sean Hunt

One punter at Tralee Track on Friday night saw their €5,000 Pick Six dream end in the fourth leg when their selection Dubh Galo was beaten by a neck Expand

Close

One punter at Tralee Track on Friday night saw their €5,000 Pick Six dream end in the fourth leg when their selection Dubh Galo was beaten by a neck

One punter at Tralee Track on Friday night saw their €5,000 Pick Six dream end in the fourth leg when their selection Dubh Galo was beaten by a neck

One punter at Tralee Track on Friday night saw their €5,000 Pick Six dream end in the fourth leg when their selection Dubh Galo was beaten by a neck

kerryman

John Barry

THE Friday card at Tralee Track usually features sweepstake action, but that was not the case at last Friday’s meeting, and it was an A1 525 that provided the fastest winner in Jesceda Covid, which clocked 28.83 in beating Nashford by a length.

It was a finish of two 5/1 outsiders and the Sean Hunt-trained Jesceda Covid was always prominent from a trap 3 draw. He was well challenged by Fermoyle Fury and Millridge Timmy rounding the third bend, but he proved well equal to that challenge and he held enough of an advantage on the run home to be able to hold off the flying finish of the Timmy Carmody-trained Nashford.

Privacy