Jesceda Covid goes best in Friday’s A1 525 at KGS for Athea trainer Sean Hunt

THE Friday card at Tralee Track usually features sweepstake action, but that was not the case at last Friday’s meeting, and it was an A1 525 that provided the fastest winner in Jesceda Covid, which clocked 28.83 in beating Nashford by a length.

It was a finish of two 5/1 outsiders and the Sean Hunt-trained Jesceda Covid was always prominent from a trap 3 draw. He was well challenged by Fermoyle Fury and Millridge Timmy rounding the third bend, but he proved well equal to that challenge and he held enough of an advantage on the run home to be able to hold off the flying finish of the Timmy Carmody-trained Nashford.

The going on the night was standard and just four spots behind the time of Jesceda Covid, on 28.87 in a 525 race for A2 class, was the Patrick O’Connor-trained Corca Dhuibhne. Housed in trap 4, this fellow was sent off the 9/4 favourite and it was quite something by him to come from a sizeable distance off the pace and beat Young Bud by two lengths.

This race was the second leg of the €5,000 Pick Six and because the Duagh-owned Youcrackmeup sprang a 5/1 surprise by winning the first leg in 18.07 over 325yds (S8 class), Corca Dhuibhne was covered by just one unit.

The person who held that one unit needed the Kilkee-owned Bellemac Millie to keep the interest alive in the third leg and, despite being a total outsider at 11/1, Bellemac Millie won a tight finish by half a length from 7/4 favourite, Millridge Mick, in 29.39.

The omens might have been good there, but the €5,000 dream ended in the fourth leg with the victory of the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Flash (9/4), which prevailed by a neck from Dubh Galore in a time exactly similar to that recorded by Bellemac Millie – 29.39.

A later A2 525 race saw the Anthony Slattery-trained Sign On Millie make all from trap 4 to score by a length from Siveen Dubh in 29.03.

In the previous race 29.07 was recorded in an A3 race by Millridge Jayden, which beat Steeple Rd Milan by two lengths and gave Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony, a quite incredible 716th winner – something that will surely be highlighted when he receives the 2022 Owner of the Year Award at the Oakview venue this Saturday night.

Likewise with 2022 Public Trainer of the Year, Tralee’s Pat McMahon, who hit an even bigger winning figure of 736 through the victory of Send It Flash.

Other winners on Friday night were Stormy Jewel, 29.30; Kilgulbin Joe, 29.52; Quivers Bonus, 29.14.