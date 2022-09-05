Jake Shine the best of Kerry qualifiers in Listowel for Munster Matchplay Finals

Last Saturday saw Kerry’s representatives for the Munster Matchplay Finals on the weekend of September 18 determined in Listowel, but the County Under-16 Matchplay was postponed as a mark of respect to the late Jeremiah Buckley Senior from Deerpark.

Jake Shine from Listowel topped the senior sheets for the Munster Matchplay qualifiers with a score of 18 under par, four clear of the recent winner of the Listowel Scratch Cup in Tralee’s Jamie Blake on 14 under. Listowel’s Ryan Allman finished on 13 under with Deerpark’s Damien Fleming next on 11 under par. Alan Hobbart of Tralee had nine under as National Intermediate Strokeplay champion Killian O’Gorman and Tralee’s Tony Blake both had eight under. The final senior spot went to Tralee’s Michael Conway on count-back with seven under par.

The Intermediate grade saw Listowel’s Ger Guerin lead the way on eight under par with Tralee duo Paul O’Shea and Keith O’Brien both qualifying after shooting five under par. Erin Moloney of Deerpark claimed the final Intermediate spot on four under par as the leading score in the Junior grade was three under par shot by Dylan Sweeney of Listowel. Michael Creagh of Tralee on two over and Tom Kelly of Listowel on three over par claimed the other two Junior spots as the finals for these three grades will take place in Cork courses Bishopstown and St Annes in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, the County U-16 Matchplay is provisionally rescheduled for this Saturday in Deerpark after it was postponed as mark of respect to Deerpark Vice-president Jeremiah Buckley Snr who passed away in the middle of last week. The County Board offers its sympathies to Deerpark members and the Buckley family on his passing.

This weekend the National Men’s Inter-County Championship makes its return after a three-year absence with Kerry bidding for a return to the medals in Rocklodge, Co Cork. The county is represented by Deerpark duo Damien Fleming and John McGrath, Tralee trio Jason O’Regan, Michael Conway and Alan Hobbart along with Listowel’s Chris Gibney. The team is managed by Deerpark’s Sean Kelly and Ger O’Connor.

Kerry are paired with Offaly for the opening Scotch Foursomes on Saturday morning as Kildare join the two counties for the afternoon’s Singles play. Who they play with on Sunday will be determined by Saturday’s play.

The County Board wishes the players and management the very best of luck in Cork this weekend.