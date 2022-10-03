Jack Kennelly trained Sogna In Grande clocks a very impressive 28.48 in A1 winning run

Premium
THERE might have been an open 525 on the programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with the Cahersiveen-owned Fermoyle Fury winning it in 28.82 (.10 fast), but very much the star of the show was the winner of an A1 525 race, Sogna In Grande, which that talented Ballydonoghue footballer, Jack Kennelly, trains for the Swedish House Party syndicate and which stopped the clock on a quite brilliant 28.48 (also .10 fast).
Sogna In Grande, a January ’21 son of Laughil Blake and Fast Hurling, enjoyed very little luck in running last time out and finished third behind Sporting Leo in an estimated 29.19, but there was no ill-luck in running this time. Housed in trap 5 and a 2/1 shot in the betting, he overtook none other than Rose Of Tralee winner, Gucci Dame, rounding the third bend and he powered home two and a half lengths ahead of the strong-finishing Palatine Syd, with a further length back to Gucci Dame.
It was a third win from six starts for Sogna In Grande and, needless to say, it was a career best run by him.
Meanwhile, the open 525 brought some good ones into opposition and Millridge Blake was sent off the 6/4 favourite. He had every chance rounding the third bend when disputing the lead with Fermoyle Fury, but the latter, a 4/1 outsider, established clear control coming home and beat Millridge Blake by four lengths in 28.82, with three lengths back to Monabricka.
Monabricka, whose litter brother, Take A Gamble, had won the preceding A2 525 race in 29.09, launched a very ominous challenge on the outside of Fermoyle Fury and Millridge Blake turning for home, but he was blocked off and finished three lengths behind Millridge Blake, which was not helped by contact which took place.
It has to be said, though, that Fermoyle Fury, a winner already of 11 races, represented marvellous value at 4/1 and no better man than Cahersiveen’s John Sugrue to get the best out of him.
There were superb runs of 17.60 and 17.65 (both .05 fast) over 325yds by Richard Gentleman’s Garrison Express and Noel O’Leary’s Loher Lee, while Colin Browne’s Lingering Gold and Liam Callaghan’s Rushmoor Gold were both inside 29.00 seconds for the standard trip, on 28.91 and 28.80, respectively. The other winners were Send It Dancer (29.07) and Oak Green ( 29.13).