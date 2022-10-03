Jack Kennelly trained Sogna In Grande clocks a very impressive 28.48 in A1 winning run

THERE might have been an open 525 on the programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with the Cahersiveen-owned Fermoyle Fury winning it in 28.82 (.10 fast), but very much the star of the show was the winner of an A1 525 race, Sogna In Grande, which that talented Ballydonoghue footballer, Jack Kennelly, trains for the Swedish House Party syndicate and which stopped the clock on a quite brilliant 28.48 (also .10 fast).

Sogna In Grande, a January ’21 son of Laughil Blake and Fast Hurling, enjoyed very little luck in running last time out and finished third behind Sporting Leo in an estimated 29.19, but there was no ill-luck in running this time. Housed in trap 5 and a 2/1 shot in the betting, he overtook none other than Rose Of Tralee winner, Gucci Dame, rounding the third bend and he powered home two and a half lengths ahead of the strong-finishing Palatine Syd, with a further length back to Gucci Dame.