Jack Kennedy rides a double at Killarney on Sunday

Jack Kennedy with Lieutenant Highway after their win in the 2m3½f colts and geldings hurdle at Clonmel. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Jack Kennedy was a winner on the double at Killarney on Sunday where he won back-to-back races over fences. The Dingle jockey took the novice chase on the Francis Casey-trained Max Flamingo which landed in front over the third last fence before making the best of his way home to win by four lengths from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Baptism Of Fire at odds of even money favourite.

It was easier again for Kennedy in the mares’ beginners’ chase which he won on the Gordon Elliott-trained Say Goodbye. The 3/1 joint-favourite again led at the first fence in the straight and was clear between the final two obstacles as she beat Effernock Fizz by 10 lengths.

Before the weekend Kennedy had shared two winners with trainer Gordon Elliott at Clonmel on Thursday where the pair kicked off by taking the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle with Lieutenant Highway which is owned by Michael Hanrahan. The 3/1 favourite scored a two and a quarter-length win over the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Malinas Glory.

It was far tighter as The Abbey, owned by the When In Rome Partnership, took the second division of the handicap hurdle at odds of 10/1. The nine-year-old led late on to win by half a length from the Robert Tyner-trained 6/4 favourite Search For A Myth.

Kennedy and Elliott were winners again on the Kilbeggan card on Friday evening where Level Neverending scored a comfortable success in the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle. In the Bective Stud colours, the 11/10 chance was clear before the final flight as he beat Tom Gibney’s Ballybaun Star by eight lengths with 10/11 favourite Baby Zeus only fourth for Willie Mullins.