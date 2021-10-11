Jack Kennedy partners three winners for Gordon Elliott

Jack Kennedy and Off Your Rocco were winners for Gordon Elliott at Limerick on Sunday. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

At Limerick on Sunday afternoon, Jack Kennedy rode the first leg of a treble for Meath trainer Gordon Elliott when he partnered the Pioneer Racing-owned Off Your Rocco to take the Listed novice hurdle at odds of 7/4 favourite, the five-year-old winning by two lengths from the John Ryan-trained The Little Yank.

It was a good weekend for the Kennedy-Elliott partnership with the Dingle man riding the first of Elliott’s two winners at Downpatrick last Friday when he partnered the Caldwell Construction-owned Boothen Boy to take the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle. The 4/5 favourite four-year-old made most of the running and dug deep under Kennedy to see off the Willie Mullins-trained Dads Lad by two and a quarter lengths.

Elliott’s double was completed by 9/4 favourite Mars Harper, in the colours of Pioneer Racing, in the rated novice hurdle over the same distance. Jordan Gainford rode the winner.

It was a similar story at Fairyhouse the following afternoon, Saturday, where Elliott shared winners with Kennedy and Mark Walsh as he recorded another double. Kennedy was again first into the winners’ enclosure as he took the mares’ beginners’ chase with the Bective Stud-owned Riviere D’Etel, the 4/7 favourite impressing as she beat Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame by 11 lengths.

Walsh completed the Elliott brace this time, winning he mares’ maiden hurdle on 9/4 chance Glan. It was a far tighter here as the six-year-old held off the Paul Nolan-trained Jeremys Jewel and Bryan Cooper by a head in the JP McManus colours.

Cooper did visit the winners’ enclosure at Limerick on Sunday afternoon when Cheltenham Festival winner Mrs Milner made a winning start to the new season under the Tralee jockey with a convincing success in the Listed mares’ hurdle. The Softco-owned six-year-old was sent off the even money favourite and beat the William O'Brien-trained No Memory by a length and a half.