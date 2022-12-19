Jack Kearney top scores for St Brendans in thrilling overtime win against Killarney Cougars

KERRY AREA BASKETBALL BOARD SCENE

U-12 BOYS

Killarney Cougars 27

St Brendans 29

(after overtime)

An exciting game that needed overtime to decide the winners was very much a game of two halves, with the Cougars dominant in the first half with a great comeback by St Brendans dominating through the second half and forcing overtime.

Cougars led deservedly at half-time 17-9 with Ryan Lynch and David Kennelly in great form. The third quarter was dominated by the visitors who started to find their form to reduce the arrears to 21-19 with Jack Kearney the game’s top scorer finding his range.

St Brendans led briefly in the final quarter before Cougars regained the lead only for St Brendans to tie the game again in the last few seconds of the game. A great basket by Cougars Ryan Lynch saw them regain the lead before two late baskets by Tralee’s Shea Gilligan and Jack Kearney secured the win, in a great finish to a very sporting game.

Best for Cougars were Rory Moynihan, Ryan Lynch and David Kennelly. St Brendans best performers were Jack Kearney, Darragh Hannifin and Jan Kuleszewilz.

U-12 DIVISION 1 BOYS

Rathmore Ravens 34

Ballybunion Wildcats 27

Rathmore Ravens played their third game of the season on Sunday against Ballybunion Wildcats and they just got over the line after a gallant fourth quarter comeback by Wildcats. Great defence from Peter Tancred and rebounding from Mason Reen in the first quarter helped by scores from Thomas Sullivan, Evan Burke and Arthur Moynihan gave Ravens and 9-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Ravens began the second quarter well with a lovely pass and cut move, ran by Matthew Doherty, and Cormac O’Sullivan. Strong, rebounding, blocking, defending and scores by Ethan Abu, Jay O’Donoghue and Cathal Cronin allowed Ravens to lead by six points at half-time. A strong, third-quarter performance headed by scores from Karl Thompson, Arthur Moynihan and Cathal Cronin helped Ravens lead goes to 16 with the fourth quarter to play.

A strong fourth quarter from Ballybunion boys led by scores from J Blake, R Condon and R Baron help narrow the Rathmore Ravens lead but the Rathmore boys emerged victorious by seven points.

U-16 GIRLS PLATE

Killarney Cougars 46

St Brendans Tralee 21

Killarney Cougars made home advantage count with a good performance in the opening game of the U-16 Girls Plate leading throughout the game.

Cougars had early baskets by Eva O’Shea, Kate O'Toole and Jennifer Myers gave them a first quarter lead of five points. The second quarter saw a very dominant spell by the Cougars adding 17 points through Grace Cox and Kiera Moynihan to lead by 20 points. Good defence by the home side ensured no way back for the visitors despite a good final quarter it was a deserved win for the Cougars in a sporting game.

Best for Cougars were Eva O’Shea, Grace Cox, Kiera Moynihan, and St Brendan’s best performances came from Abbie O'Donnell and Rebecca Naughton.

U-16 GIRLS DIVISION 3 CUP

Cahersiveen 10

TK Bobcats 52

Bobcats travelled to Cahersiveen on Sunday afternoon for their first cup game. Bobcats started off strong with baskets from Jamie Lee O’Connor, Grace Reilly, Katie Hobbert and Máire Culloty. Baskets from Cahersiveen’s Aine Kelly and Eve Draper saw the first quarter finish 16-4.

A great team performance saw almost all Bobcats players on the score sheet and combined with some very good defense plus excellent rebounding from Sarah O’Rourke and Katie Landers saw them remain in control. Score at half time was 30-8 thanks to scores from Jamie Lee and Michelle O’Connor, Katie Hobbert, Grace Reilly and Katie Turner. Eimear O’Shea was Cahersiveen scorer who were unlucky with some of their shots just rolling around the rim and not falling in.

Bobcats continued to dominate with Máire Culloty draining four three pointers but credit to Cahersiveen who never gave up with Aine Kelly and Emma O’Neill, their best on the day.

************

KABB teams will take a break over the Christmas period with games starting back on January 4.