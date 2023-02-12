Jack Ferguson hits season high 49 points for Scott’s Lakers but they still fall to Drogheda Wolves

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Drogheda Wolves 109

Scott’s Lakers 84

Pride was restored in some small way by Scotts Lakers as they made the trip to the Ballymakenny Gym to face the Drogheda Wolves. And while defeat was their lot, there were a few extenuating circumstances behind the defeat. They faced a side defeated only once at home all season with a squad shorn of the presence of Ronan Collins, Mark O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan and Paul Clarke. But those present played with spirit and no little skill and made the home side play honest right to the end.

Jack Ferguson, who holds the highest game total for the season in the league with 49 points, repeated the dose against the much vaunted Wolves defence, the third meanest defence in the league. Alongside team captain Rui Saravia he played the entire 40 minutes with the remaining squad members rotating the remaining minutes between them.

In the final analysis the Lakers must have felt like the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dyke given the amount of gaps they had to plug. Tiago Pereira, Lemmie Howard and Stephen Safo all had 20 plus points while Denzel Ebose wasn't far off the mark.

Eoin Carroll made his first league start alongside the aforementioned Saravia, Ferguson, Marko Bencic and Jamie O’Sullivan. They made a bright start with Ferguson and Bencic leading them into a 7-6 lead. Safo and Ebose helped push the Wolves 18-11 clear but a Saravia basket and Ferguson three pulled the Lakers back into it at 20-16. This coincided with the Lakers best period in the game as Senan O’Leary and Ferguson slugged it out with Lemmie Howard to help the Lakers into a 25-24 first quarter lead.

Ferguson, O’Leary and Saravia kept the momentum swinging the Lakers way early in the second quarter running up a 33-27 advantage. The pace of the game was bound to have an effect on a depleted Lakers squad and Eboze, Howard and Pereira sniffed blood to roar 37-33 clear. Jamie O Sullivan with a three gave a temporary respite but the pendulum was definitely swinging the Wolves way. Eboze, Safo, Pereira and Robert Sullivan helped them into a 56-41 half time lead despite notable contributions from Eoin Carroll and Jamie O’Sullivan.

The Wolves, now pushing home their superiority, hit the opening seven points of the third quarter through Howard and Pereira but Ferguson and Senan O’Leary, enjoying his best outing of the season, kept tipping away . The advantage was now 73-50 but credit where it's due Saravia, O'Leary and Ferguson kept the flag flying and held their own to see the game at 79-57 going into the final quarter.

The hot hand of Ferguson showed no sign of cooling as he hit two fast threes but Esajobar responded as Oisin Spring was now on the floor for the visitors. The gap was now down to fourteen, 82-68 with O’Leary still prominent but everything the Lakers tried to make an impression, their hand was seen and raised by Drogheda. And try they did, a Jamie O’Sullivan three pointer made it 90-77 with just under five to go.

Understandably and as can be expected the night's efforts caught up on them as a bigger and fresher Wolves squad made use of their advantages. Pereira, Safo and Howard hit ten on the spin, a run eventually ended by Oisin Spring. But Eboze and Safo showed no signs of mercy to help the Wolves run out 109-84 victors. They deservedly carried the points but the performance of Jack Ferguson carried a lot of the plaudits.

Outside of Ferguson’s 49 points, Senan O’Leary struck 14, Jamie O’Sullivan (8), Rui Saravia (6), Eoin Carroll (3), Oisin Spring (2), Marko Bencic (2).

For the Drogheda Wolves their scoring spread was headed by Victor Pereira and Stephen Safo with 27 each, Lemmie Howard had 22 while Denzel Eboze netted 16.

The Lakers hit the road again next Saturday with a visit to Malahide who have a decent record and are in with a chance of qualifying for the play-offs out of the Northern Conference. With nine wins under their belt, their latest being over the Limerick Sport Eagles last weekend, confidence will be high in the camp. Their marquee man is undoubtedly Trevor Recio, one of the league's top scorers, and he gets good support from Matthew Harper, Sean Daly, Oisin Rice and Issac Westbrooks, son of the legendary Jerome. Tip off in Malahide Community School is 7.30pm.