‘It was a tough start for us’ – Team Garveys boss Culloty admits after heavy defeat

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMENS SUPERLEAGUE

The Address , UCC Glanmire 112

Team Garveys, St Marys 41

It was a difficult opening night in the Superleague for Team Garveys, St Marys as the Castleisland outfit went down to a 71-point defeat at the hands of UCC Glanmire at the Mardyke Arena on Friday night.

With Irish domestic basketball returning for the first time in 19 months, the home side hit the ground running to lead 28-13 at the end of the opening quarter and pulled further away in the second. They held a 62-24 advantage by half-time, which left Team Garveys with a difficult task.

New signing Gianna Smith top scored for the home side, the American guard notched up 29 points, while their other American, forward Taylor Claggert, also impressed with a 17-point haul.

Claire O’Sullivan, who rejoined the club from Maree, drained 18 points. Her Irish international teammate Áine McKenna – a native of Duagh – chipped in with 17 points.

Le'jzea Davidson had 17 points for Team Garveys St Marys, while point guard Lorraine Scanlon scored 12 points on the night.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach Liam Culloty, speaking afterwards, noted how difficult a start it had been for his side.

“It was a tough start for us obviously from a result point of view,” he said.

"We are new to this level and we will have to learn fast that mistakes will be punished. We will take it on the chin and look forward to getting back on our home floor next weekend.”