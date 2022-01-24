It took two multiple world champions to beat Breen and Nagle in Monte Carlo

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle of the M-Sport Ford WRC team are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Monte-Carlo in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on Saturday

Finishing third on Rally Monte Carlo was as good as a win for Craig Breen and Paul Nagle.

On their debut outing for the M-Sport Ford team and driving the new Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid for the first time the Kerry/Waterford pairing exceeded their own expectations by taking the final step on a very illustrious podium.

Between them, first and second-placed Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier have 16 Rallye Monte Carlo wins and 17 world titles.

On last weekend’s epic in the southern French Alps, Breen and Nagle were undoubtedly the very best of the rest.

Breen admitted he took “baby steps” to get used to the new car and his approach paid off in the long run.

He was in seventh place after Thursday night’s opening section, which included a run over the legendary Col de Turini.

After Friday’s six-stage loop – the longest day of the rally they moved up one place to. They probably deserved to be in fifth place, but a stupidly positioned fan, standing behind a tripod camera, cost a load of time on the day’s final stage.

Breen and Nagle came into their own on Saturday.

"We made some improvements to the car, and I definitely feel more confident today. We'll just step it up stage by stage, but I'm definitely going in the right way,” Breen said early on Saturday.

Later in the day, he added: ”The super-soft [tyres] started to go off at the end. It's exactly like back home with all the jumps, crests, and dips. It's so nice!"

All around him his rivals were losing their heads, Elfyn Evans put his Toyota Yaris off the road mid-way through Saturday, as did his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta later in the day.

Hyundai was in the wars too. Ott Tanak failed to finish the day after an off-road excursion. Thierry Neuville was having suspension issues and Oliver Solberg was losing time after engine fumes found their way into the cockpit amongst other issues.

When the day was done Breen and Nagle were third overall and nearly a minute clear of fourth-placed Kalle Rovanpera.

It was a case of staying out of trouble Sunday and Breen and Nagle took a measured approach to the final day to secure a well-deserved third place in the world’s most famous rally.

It was Breen’s first-time contesting Monte in five years and Nagle’s first appearance in the Principality since 2018 alongside Kris Meeke.

“It's a lot more than we would have imagined beforehand I haven't done the rally for a good few years,” said Breen at the end of the event.

“It was always going to be one of the tougher events, but we held our ground, we improved with every day managed to up the pace a little bit again on Sunday another step today. Ultimately the third step on the podium is a great start to the championship.”

On paper, Breen and Nagle are in fourth place in the drivers’ championship after Rallye Monte Carlo. Rovanpera took the bonus points for winning the Power Stage and hold third place.

First and second in the championship standings went Loeb and Ogier, but with both drivers on a part-time programme this year, it is unlikely they will be in Sweden next month so theoretically Breen and Nagle are in second place with one their favourite events next on the calendar.