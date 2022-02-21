Kerry

Is this year’s juvenile classic shaping up to be best ever?

Brilliant first round performances see excitement levels rise at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

John and Patsy O`Rourke enjoying the First night of the 2022 Greyhound &amp; Petworld Juvenile Classic at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night Photo by Denis Walsh Expand

John Barry

Is it going to be the best juvenile classic ever?

That’s what people were wondering at a crowded Tralee Track last Friday night after one fabulous run after another was produced in the opening round of the 2022 event, so superbly sponsored by Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, and worth €11,000 to the winner.

