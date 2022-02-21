Is this year’s juvenile classic shaping up to be best ever?

Is it going to be the best juvenile classic ever?

That’s what people were wondering at a crowded Tralee Track last Friday night after one fabulous run after another was produced in the opening round of the 2022 event, so superbly sponsored by Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, and worth €11,000 to the winner.

One trainer, Michael Corr, even came from Northern Ireland with a runner, leaving home at 1pm to be in time for the weigh-in, and there could be no greater advertisement for the event than that.

Happily for the trainer in question, Michael Corr, his charge, Da Bold Freddie, was hugely impressive in winning heat 2 in 28.29 (28.39 on going rated .10 slow), but such is the class in the event that two other heat winners bettered that time – the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Magical Flyer on an estimated 28.13 and the Ennis-owned Coolavanny Shado on an estimated 28.18.

The 525 record at Tralee, remember, is 28.05, which was set by Curious Boy in May of 2016, and for unraced greyhounds to get so close to it first time out is something else altogether.

Magical Flyer simply blew out of trap 5 in heat 6, achieving an early split of 3.06, and he won by four and a half lengths from Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Leon, which won plenty of admirers behind him.

Coolavanny Shado produced an even faster early split of 3.03 from trap 1 in heat 5 and such was his subsequent dominance that he hit the finishing line fourteen lengths ahead of Mullingarshuffle.

In relation to trainer Michael Corr’s Da Bold Freddie, he was another to time his break to perfection, from trap 3 in heat 2, and, although the Liam Dowling-trained Hoodoo Brown ran on really well behind him, he was a fairly clear-cut winner by three and a half lengths, with “Curly” O’Donovan’s Coolavanny Hoffa, on which we put the spotlight beforehand, a further length back in third place.

Fastest of the other four heat winners, on an estimated 28.38 in heat 1, was the Robert G Gleeson-trained Droopys Edison, which showed brilliant early pace from trap 2 to lead around the opening bend and those who strongly supported him at even-money were very happy to see him go right away from the opposition and win by eleven lengths from Ballymac Ben.

The other heat winners were Glengar Scholar (28.43), Droopys Beaufort (28.53) and Lenson On Ice (28.90) and huge interest is going to focus on the quarter-finals this Friday nights, particularly the third quarter-final which sees four of the first-round winners, Droopys Edison, Da Bold Freddie, Droopys Beaufort and Lenson On Ice drawn together.

In the fourth quarter-final, the two fastest first-round winners, Magical Flyer and Coolavanny Shado, oppose each other and in there, too, are Coolavanna Hoffa and Hoodoo Brown. The wow factor applies to this quarter-final as well.

For sure, the 2022 juvenile classic is already more than living up to its reputation and those lucky enough to have savoured it all last Friday night (apart from those whose charges were eliminated!) won’t want to miss any of the quarter-final action. Could it be that Curious Boy’s record of 28.05 will be broken?

The draw for the quarter-finals is (trap order): First quarter-final: Pac You Patti, Ballymac Kurtis, Corgrigg Rebel, Garfiney Legend (M), Mullingarshuffle (M), Ballymac Ben (W). Second quarter-final: Russmur Blake, Glengar Scholar, Ardfert Josie, Nice Diva (M), Millridge Andy (M), Mustang Jet (W). Third quarter-final: Droopys Beaufort, De Bold Freddie, Droopys Edison, Ballymac Leon (M), Lenson On Ice (M), Courtmac Duffy (W). Fourth quarter-final: Magical Flyer, Hoodoo Brown, Coolavanny Shado, Coolavanny Hoffa (M), Ballinaboula Ed (M), Magical Kuba (W).

Also on last Friday night’s programme were two semi-finals of the Explosive Boy A4 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) and just four spots separated the two winners, with 4/6 favourite, Striplion, on an estimated 28.98 in the second semi-final for Mike Cahillane, of Killorglin, and Millridge Bryce on an estimated 29.02 in the first semi-final for the Millstreet winning machine that is Donal G O’Mahony.

The final takes place this Friday night and it is hard to oppose Striplion. The draw is (trap order): Maisies Delight, Pearl Express, Striplion, Caherlevoy Cian, DeLos Santos, Millridge Bryce.

The remaining winner last Friday night was Garrison Winton, which impressively won an A2 325 race in an estimated 17.86 for Richard Gentleman, of Kilmoyley.